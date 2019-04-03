Modi trying tricks to distract people from govt failures: Mayawati in Odisha

Launching her party’s Lok Sabha campaign from Odisha, BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said the BJP’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign is a “new drama” which will not be able to save the party in the upcoming elections. Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mayawati said that he was trying different tricks to distract people from the government’s failures on several fronts. She also said the Prime Minister’s “deshbhakti” (patriotism) has been exposed, alleging that he stuck to his scheduled inaugurations even on the day of the Pulwama attack.

Predicting BJP’s “imminent defeat” in the elections despite the party’s “natakbaazi” and “jumlebaazi”, Mayawati said, “Even their chowkidari (campaign), which is a new drama, will not save them now. All their chowkidars, big and small, can try with all their strength in this elections.”

Mayawati said the BJP will fail as it has not kept its promises to the poor, labourers, unemployed, employed, youths, women, farmers, businessmen, Dalits, tribals, backward classes and minorities.

“To distract people from their (BJP’s) failures, PM Modi is trying different types of tricks,” she said.

The BSP chief slammed the BJP as well as Congress on the issue of corruption. “The Bofors issue during the Congress era and now Rafale under the BJP is evidence of this (continuing corruption),” she said.