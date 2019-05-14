Modi showed to nation that face of Gujarat which never existed: Hardik Patel

“Kal sab helmet pehen ke hi bahar nikalna, PM Modi aapke shehar mein hain, gole barsayenge,” said Congress leader Hardik Patel who was in the city to campaign for party candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal. The youth leader also took digs at MP Kirron Kher saying that in the evening, she is seen but only on India’s Got Talent.

Advertising

Patel, who was addressing a public meeting in Sector 22-B, stated, “Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur, Gautam Gambhir from Delhi, Kirron Kher from Chandigarh — is BJP making a film or what?”

Patel, who hails from Gujarat, slammed Modi over false propaganda he did before 2014 elections, showing that face of Gujarat that never even existed.

In the beginning of his speech itself, Patel said that he belongs to the Gujarat of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallab Bhai Patel, not the Gujarat of PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, whom he called “Ranga – Billa”.

Advertising

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, FAQs, key candidates

Patel lamented, “Public cast their vote in 2014 in Modi’s favour impressed by the Gujarat model that he presented to the nation. However, the bitter truth is that you were never shown the dark reality of Gujarat which comprises 16,000 villages with hardly any electricity, water and irrigation facilities for the farmers. They made TV ads of Gujarat’s Kutch region but nobody told you that the state’s biggest sex racket has been running there for so many years, and 32 rapes happened in the last few years only.”

Talking about Chandigarh’s issues, Patel said that sitting MP Kirron Kher was seen on India’s Got Talent, a reality show, more than in Parliament during her tenure as Chandigarh’s MP. “It’s shocking to know that even with BJP at Centre, she couldn’t procure funds for the development of Chandigarh and just made it worse.”

Patel dared Modi to contest the elections on real issues and stop advertising only himself in the media and not answering moot questions.

“Even their candidates from various constituencies ask for votes only in Modi’s name as they don’t have any issue to talk about their area’s development.”

He also talked about how Modi only snatched job opportunities from the youth instead of keeping his promise of providing two crore jobs. “In Gujarat only, 55 lakh youths are unemployed and 12,000 farmers committed suicide.”

Criticising those who ask what Congress did for the country in the last 70 years, the young leader said, “I ask such people, who gave you the four ACs that you have in your home, the two mobile phones of yours and this laptop?”

In his concluding remarks, Patel said that while Bansal is the best person for Chandigarh but one has to bring the change within and ask the right questions of their leaders. “BJP had the audacity to say in a democratic country like India that we will make India Congress-free. But we say that we don’t want to make India BJP-free. For any healthy democracy, a strong opposition is a must and BJP will now do better only as opposition.”

Before his speech, Bansal praised Patel and called him “a product of the great Indian democracy given to us by our ancestors, the great freedom fighters, none of whom ever espoused the ideology that BJP leaders do”.

Bansal also said that defeat is visible on Modi’s face.

* In some areas of Gujarat, there are 35 such seats where BJP workers sit in the name of returning officers and this is how BJP wins seats.

* Sab sust hain. Chunav jaisa mahaul hi nahi dikh raha… 2014 to jaisa hai hi nahi.

* Bechare kayi baar gareeb ban jaate hain, chaiwale ban jaate hain. Kayi bar bikhari ban jaate hain.

* Kya aaj tak Rahul Gandhi ko bolte suna hai ki mere daadi or mere paapa ne is desh ke liye jaan dedi, mujhe vote do?

* I landed at the airport and some IB men told me that Bansal is winning from here.

* RSS ka gadh hai, Badal hain. Isliye RSS ko pata nahi chala radar kaam nahi kara. Isliye badi sankhaya mein log yahan aaye hain.