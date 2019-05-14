Modi should remember one is abused only for acts that merit ‘gaalis’: Mayawati

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a list of abuses he has received from different Congress leaders, BSP chief Mayawati on Monday said at a rally in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, that a person is abused only when he does things that merit “gaalis (abuses)”.

Claiming that Modi and BJP president Amit Shah’s “burrey din (bad days)” will start from May 23, when the Lok Sabha election results are announced, the BSP chief said that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also start preparations to return to his matth (temple).

Adityanath was the chief priest of Gorakhnath matth in Gorakhpur.

Addressing the joint rally along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh, Mayawati said, “Yeh (Modi) apni chunavi jansabhaon mein yeh bhi bata rahey hain ki mujhe vipakshi dal nayi-nayi gaali de rahe hain. Kisi bhi vyakti ko gaali tabhi di jaati hai, jab woh gaali khaane ka kaam karta hai. Yeh baat bhi shri Modi ko zaroor dhyan mein rakh kar chalna chahiye (In his election rallies, Modi is telling people that the Opposition is hurling new abuses at him every day. A person is abused only when he does something that merits abuses — he should keep that in mind).”

Modi, at a rally in Haryana’s Kurukshtra on May 8, listed out many abuses thrown at him by Congress leaders, including “rabies bimari se peedit bandar”, “Raavan”, “saanp”, “bichoo”, “ganda aadmi”, etc.

On Modi’s assertion that he comes from a backward caste, Mayawati said, “They are also saying that the SP and the BSP are asking him his real caste. This is not true. What is true is that we have only told people his real caste…”

Akhilesh spoke about the death of 60 children at the government-run BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur: “Children had died in Gorakhpur because the government did not have money to buy oxygen. If anyone was guilty, it was the government. Our children died because of the government. They falsely accused others.”

Adityanath was a five-time MP from Gorakhpur before taking over as the UP Chief Minister.

RLD chief Ajit Singh said when the poll results come, Modi will be sent back to Nagpur. “He is a fake poor, a dalaal (agent) of capitalists. He was first a chaiwala, then became backward, and now he is a chowkidar,” he said, adding that the country needs a Prime Minister, and not a chowkidar.

The three leaders held another joint rally in Ghazipur constituency.

In a statement released earlier in the day, Mayawati referred to Modi’s remarks on the Alwar rape incident as an attempt to show his “fake love” for Dalits. She stated, “Dalits in UP have not forgotten the case of Shabbirpur in Saharanpur, on which the BJP leaders did not let me speak even in Parliament. I had then resigned from Rajya Sabha…. He never sought resignation of chief ministers of BJP-ruled states (for incidents of atrocities against Dalits). Even in the Rohith Vemula case, he did not question or seek resignation of the Central minister.”