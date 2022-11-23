Modi shifted political discourse to development from divisive subjects: Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shifted the political discourse to “development” instead of casteism and other divisive subjects that had been the “mainstay of election campaigns” in previous years.

Patel, who addressed two public gatherings at Morva Hadaf in Panchmahal and Santrampur in Mahisagar on Tuesday as part of the BJP’s ‘carpet bombing’ strategy also credited Modi for laying a “strong foundation of development” in Gujarat during his tenure as the chief minister.

Addressing a largely tribal gathering in Morva Hadaf, where he campaigned for sitting Minister of State Nimisha Suthar — who is running for her third term as MLA —Patel said, “The shine on the face of the tribals is due to the development works by Narendra Modi. A strong foundation has been laid by the governance of Narendra Modi. In every sector Gujarat has a top place.”

“Many times, we do not remember how we came forward. For this, we have to look back two decades and see where Gujarat stood and how it has come out of that condition… The previous governments did not do anything to resolve the problems faced by the people,” he added.

Patel said that with the stress on “development” and “upliftment of poor”, Modi has changed the narrative of the political campaigns for the better.

Patel said, “The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has meant that every political party has been forced to speak about development… Earlier, when elections came by, the focus used to be on casteism and religious divide; brothers were made to fight for vested interests. Now, ever since Modi’s politics of development has won, every election campaign is centered around the narrative of development.”

Patel went on to say that despite knowing they stand no chance next to Modi’s development politics, other parties are “taking the opportunity” to make tall claims.