Toggle Menu
Modi shaken, doesn’t talk about jobs, cylinders now: Rahul Gandhihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/modi-shaken-doesnt-talk-about-jobs-cylinders-now-rahul-gandhi-5703739/

Modi shaken, doesn’t talk about jobs, cylinders now: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said, "the watchman is shaken, scared. He has stopped talking about issues of unemployment, cylinders and loan waivers.”

Rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi meets rahul, rahul meets rahul, rahul gandhi namesake, rahul rally, rahul gandhi rally, samastipur rally, election news, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, indian express
Samastipur: Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses an election campaign rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Samastipur, Friday, April 26, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI4_26_2019_000078B)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the PM looks “shaken” after four phases of the general elections.

Addressing a rally at Pathariya in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, Rahul said, “Chowkidar ka chehra dekhiye dhyan se. Hil gaya hai. Sikud gaya hai…dar dar ke bol rahe hain (See the watchman’s face. It is shaken, has shrunk. He is afraid while talking).”

He said, “Chowkidar hil gaye hain, dar gaye hain, ab wo berozgari, cylinder aur karz maafi ki baatein nahin karte (The watchman is shaken, scared. He has stopped talking about issues of unemployment, cylinders and loan waivers).”

READ | Modiji burning files is not going to save you: Rahul on Shastri Bhawan fire

Advertising

Rahul addressed two more rallies in Madhya Pradesh — at Jatara in Tikamgarh district and Amanganj in Panna district. Along with Damoh, the districts are located in Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul criticised the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the state over the implementation of the Rs 3,760-crore Bundelkhand package meant to mitigate the drought situation in the region.

“Go to any square or village in Bundelkhand, school or college, and you hear chowkidar chor hai… Even security guards standing outside Narendra Modi’s house will say ‘chor hai’,” he said. “There is a line of chowkidars outside Anil Ambani’s house and Modi-ji is one of them,” he said.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Decade after TMC wrested CPM bastion, BJP throws challenge by fielding ex-Trinamool MLA
2 TMC moves EC on ‘horse trading’ by PM Modi, Mamata says cancel his candidature
3 Madhya Pradesh: Her Guna candidate joins Congress, Mayawati says will review support