Modi shaken, doesn’t talk about jobs, cylinders now: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the PM looks “shaken” after four phases of the general elections.

Addressing a rally at Pathariya in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, Rahul said, “Chowkidar ka chehra dekhiye dhyan se. Hil gaya hai. Sikud gaya hai…dar dar ke bol rahe hain (See the watchman’s face. It is shaken, has shrunk. He is afraid while talking).”

He said, “Chowkidar hil gaye hain, dar gaye hain, ab wo berozgari, cylinder aur karz maafi ki baatein nahin karte (The watchman is shaken, scared. He has stopped talking about issues of unemployment, cylinders and loan waivers).”

Rahul addressed two more rallies in Madhya Pradesh — at Jatara in Tikamgarh district and Amanganj in Panna district. Along with Damoh, the districts are located in Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul criticised the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the state over the implementation of the Rs 3,760-crore Bundelkhand package meant to mitigate the drought situation in the region.

“Go to any square or village in Bundelkhand, school or college, and you hear chowkidar chor hai… Even security guards standing outside Narendra Modi’s house will say ‘chor hai’,” he said. “There is a line of chowkidars outside Anil Ambani’s house and Modi-ji is one of them,” he said.