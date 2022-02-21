Modi says new system for stray cattle after results: Will earn from even dung

WITH STRAY cattle emerging as a major poll issue in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said a new policy will be introduced to tackle it after March 10, when election results will be announced, adding that income can be made from the dung of animals.

Speaking in Unnao Sunday, Modi said: “Entire UP is praising the efforts of Yogiji’s government to control floods. Aap logon ko chutta jaanvaron se jo pareshani hoti hai, ussey dur karne ke liye, 10 March ke baad nayi vyavasthayen banayi jayengi. Aur Unnao ke mere bhai-beheno, mere ye shabd likh kar rakhiye, ye Modi bol raha hai, aur aapke aashirwad ke sath bol raha hai… Jo pashu dhoodh nahin deta hai, uske gobar se bhi aay ho, aisi vyavastha main aapke saamne khadi kar doonga. Aur ek din aisa aaeyga ki chutta jo pashu hai na, logon ko lagega, yaar, ghar mein isko baandh lo, isse bhi kamai hone wali hai (The entire UP is praising the efforts made by Yogiji’s government to control floods. The problem you face due to stray animals, to get rid of that, new arrangements will be made after March 10. And brothers and sisters of Unnao, please write my words, Modi is saying this, with your blessings. I will set up a new system so that there is income from the dung of animals which have stopped giving milk. The day will come when people will even tie stray animals at their homes because there will be income from that).”

The problem of stray cattle has been increasing in UP since the Yogi Adityanath government cracked down on cattle slaughter. Farmers complain of animals destroying their crops, expenses borne to keep them away, and deaths and injuries caused by attacks by cattle. The government has raised cowsheds to house the cattle, but by the admission of own leaders of the BJP, this has proved insufficient.

In his speech, Modi claimed that the BJP had got the blessings of the people in the poll phases already over, and would continue to get the same.

The PM also said that Samajwadi Party patron and founder Mulayam Singh Yadav campaigning for his son Akhilesh showed that the party was not sure about its chances in even its main leader’s seat.

In his speech, Mulayam had urged people to ensure Akhilesh’s victory with a huge margin, adding that the SP government would work for “naujawan, kisan aur vyapari (youths, farmers and traders)”.