Elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi arrives in Varanasi

Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad on Friday and unveil multiple development projects for Uttar Pradesh. In his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Modi will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and lay the foundation stone of an approach road to the temple, beautification and strengthening project.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Odisha today. Gandhi is scheduled to address a townhall with women on occasion of International Women’s day, after he which he will address a public meeting at Koraput.

The BJP parliamentary body, the party’s top decision-making body, is also expected to meet on Friday to take stock of its Lok Sabha election preparedness and campaign. The Election Commission is likely to announce the election dates soon.