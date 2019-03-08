Elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi arrives in Varanasi
Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies Friday in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha respectively.
Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad on Friday and unveil multiple development projects for Uttar Pradesh. In his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Modi will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and lay the foundation stone of an approach road to the temple, beautification and strengthening project.
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Odisha today. Gandhi is scheduled to address a townhall with women on occasion of International Women’s day, after he which he will address a public meeting at Koraput.
The BJP parliamentary body, the party’s top decision-making body, is also expected to meet on Friday to take stock of its Lok Sabha election preparedness and campaign. The Election Commission is likely to announce the election dates soon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, to lay the foundation stone of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor. He will lay the foundation stone of an approach road to the temple, beautification and strengthening project.
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi, to lay the foundation stone of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor. He will also attend National Women Livelihood Meet 2019. pic.twitter.com/U4idHTBGqI
In a rally Thursday, BJP chief Amit Shah said the party was akin to the phoenix that would rise from the ashes of the election defeats in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Speaking to booth workers in Raipur, Shah said the BJP will win all 11 seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “spreading hatred and anger in the country” to put real issues on the back-burner.
Addressing a “Mission 13” rally in Punjab’s Moga district on Thursday, Rahul invoked Guru Nanak Dev and accused the BJP and Modi of attacking the Guru’s ideology and philosophy of peace, tolerance and brotherhood, by “spreading hatred within the country to cover up the real issues”.
The Congress also released its first list of 15 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi from Raebareli and party president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi.
The list, finalised at a meeting of the party's central election committee chaired by Rahul Gandhi, named 11 candidates from Uttar Pradesh and four from Gujarat.
