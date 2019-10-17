‘Modi@Pune’: To make Modi rally a mega event, BJP on a mission to invite everyone

Gearing up for a campaign rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Pune on Thursday, the city unit of the BJP is going all out to ensure participation by local residents. The party is trying to reach out to every household in the city.

To invite local residents to attend the rally in large numbers, the BJP has decided to distribute pamphlets by inserting them in newspapers.

The pamphlet, emblazoned with MODI@PUNE, will be distributed in every assembly constituency in the city.

“Howdy Modiji, vishwaneta Modiji, sanvedanshil Modiji, kritishil Modiji, rashtrabhakt Modiji (Howdy Modi, world leader Modi, sensitive Modi, action-oriented Modi, patriot Modi) is coming to Pune with a new energy,” states the pamphlet.

It carries pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with a picture of historical site Shaniwar Wada.

It also carries pictures of BJP chief Amit Shah, working president J P Nadda, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale, city MP Girish Bapat, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and city BJP chief Madhuri Misal.

The rally will be held at S P College ground in the heart of the city at 4 pm.

Traffic restrictions today

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place in some parts for the city on Thursday to accommodate the convoy and rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The traffic restrictions will be effective from noon till late in the night.

Vehicles coming from Jangli Maharaj Road will be diverted to Karve Road instead of Sambhaji Bridge. Traffic from Dandekar Bridge to Alka Talkies Chowk will be stopped and vehicles on this route will be diverted from Savarkar Chowk and Mitramandal Chowk. Traffic from Swargate, Saras Bag to Tilak Road will be diverted from Puram Chowk to Bajirao Road. Traffic from Shahupul-Dattawadi-Janata Vasahat will be diverted via Sanas statue.

Parking won’t be allowed on Shastri Road and Tilak Road from noon to midnight on Thursday. Police have urged local residents to use public transport to attend the rally because of limited parking space in the area.