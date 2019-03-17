Modi was posing for camera on day of Pulwama attack: Rahul

On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to launch the “main bhi chowkidar” campaign, Congress president Rahul Gandhi reiterated the “chowkidar chor hai” jibe at Modi while addressing a rally in Dehradun on Saturday.

Advertising

Targeting Modi over the Pulwama attack, Gandhi told the gathering, “I cancelled all programmes when the Pulwama attack happened. But Modiji was shooting for a documentary in Corbett Tiger Reserve when the attack happened. You can see his videos over the internet where he is smiling in different poses. And then he talks of nationalism.”

The Congress president also criticised the BJP government over the controversial Rafale deal, and fugitive businessmen like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.

“Earlier the slogan used to be acche din aaenge (good days will come). Now, listen to the new slogan. Chowkidar…” said Gandhi, his sentence completed by the audience that shouted “chor hai”.

“In four years how did the slogan change from acche din aaenge to chowkidar chor hai? Because it is the truth. Wherever he (Modi) goes he makes false promises,” Gandhi said.

In an indirect jibe at the Prime Minister while speaking about Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, Gandhi said, “I can’t understand that Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, how come all chor (thieves) have Modi as surname.”

Speaking on the Rafale deal, the Congress president alleged, “After Narendra Modi became PM, he visited France for the Rafale contract and Anil Ambani accompanied him. And the cost of one Rafale fighter jet was raised to Rs 1,600 crore.”

He said the BJP wants to create “two Indias, one where people fly in private jets and grab the land of the poor, and the other… of yours and mine, of farmers and the poor, where even if people die, they (the BJP) don’t bother”.

Gandhi reiterated his promise of a minimum income guarantee for the poor if the Congress is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections. “Money will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of the poor, every month. It’s a historic decision,” he said.

Addressing small and medium traders, the Congress president said the party will ease out GST norms when the party comes to power. “Accept my apologies in place of Modiji,” he said.

After the rally, Gandhi visited the family of Mohan Lal, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in CRPF, who was killed in the Pulwama attack. He also visited the families of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal and Major Chitresh Bisht. Major Dhoundiyal was killed in February in an encounter with militants in Pulwama, and Major Bisht was killed while defusing an IED in Rajouri last month.