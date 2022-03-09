Modi Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Modi Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Modi Nagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Manju Shiwach. The Modi Nagar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

modi nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 1,58,20,453 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Manju Shiwach BJP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 13,99,16,296 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 85,42,804 ~ 85 Lacs+ Dr. Poonam Garg BSP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 6,74,41,600 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 27,60,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ Harindra Kumar Sharma AAP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 64,00,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neeraj Kumari INC 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 48,56,569 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudesh Sharma RLD 7 10th Pass 57 Rs 14,02,22,081 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 27,74,109 ~ 27 Lacs+ Vijay Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 26,75,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

modi nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Manju Shiwach BJP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 13,14,24,096 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 1,11,78,392 ~ 1 Crore+ Mohmmad Ali IND 1 8th Pass 49 Rs 1,39,49,547 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Nizam IND 1 12th Pass 49 Rs 24,42,466 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Asrey Sharma SP 2 12th Pass 64 Rs 23,94,772 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kumar Rashtrawadi Praja Dal 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 59,000 ~ 59 Thou+ / Rs 24,000 ~ 24 Thou+ Sumit IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 26,475 ~ 26 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishant Rashtriya Lokraj Party 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 12,611 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Wahab BSP 1 10th Pass 56 Rs 7,72,49,000 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

modi nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sudesh Sharma RLD 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 4,84,94,211 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 13,19,610 ~ 13 Lacs+ Arif Beg JD(U) 1 8th Pass 0 Rs 11,35,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bijendra BSP(A) 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishanpal IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 44,89,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahisa Begam Bharatiya Mazdoor Kisaan Congress Party 0 Not Given 46 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Rajpal Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 3,74,58,730 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 34,36,207 ~ 34 Lacs+ Rakesh NNP 2 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 3,00,42,800 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Saroj IND 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 35,14,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satender Tyagi BJP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 1,41,81,746 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sudhir Kumar PECP 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 1,73,26,684 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 72,12,176 ~ 72 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

