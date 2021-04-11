‘Modi, Mamata equally popular in state’: Kishor in purported audio clip

In response, Kishor dared the Opposition party to release the entire clip of his conversation on social media platform Clubhouse

The BJP on Saturday released an audio clip in which Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) poll strategist Prashant Kishor is purportedly heard saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is as popular as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal.

In response, Kishor dared the Opposition party to release the entire clip of his conversation on social media platform Clubhouse, and reiterated that the saffron party would not win more than 100 Assembly seats in the ongoing elections. The Indian Express did not independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip.

In the clip, a person purported to be Kishor is heard saying, “Modi is hugely popular in Bengal, and there is no doubt about it. He is equally popular like Mamata Banerjee.”

Sharing the tape, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted, “Modi is hugely popular in Bengal, and there is no doubt about it. There is a cult around him across the country. There is anti-incumbency against TMC, polarisation is a reality, SC votes is [are] a factor plus BJP’s election machinery, says Mamata Banerjee’s strategist in an open chat.”

He added, “In a public chat on Club House, Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist concedes that even in TMC’s internal surveys, BJP is winning. The vote is for Modi; polarisation is a reality, the SCs (27 per cent of WB’s population), Matuas are all voting for the BJP! BJP has cadre on the ground.”

Kishor mocked the BJP saying it is taking his chat more seriously than the words of its leaders. “I am glad BJP is taking my chat more seriously than the words of their leaders! They should show courage & share the full chat instead of getting excited with selective use of parts of it,” he tweeted, adding, “I have said this before & repeating — BJP will not to CROSS 100 in WB.”