Modi LIVE UPDATES: ‘I can feel the anguish in your hearts,’ says PM Modi on Pulwama attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar’s Barauni laid the foundation stone for the Patna Metro Rail Project and other projects worth Rs 33000 crore. The prime minister was joined by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. PM Modi will later head to Jharkhand where he will lay the foundation stone for hospitals in Hazaribagh, Dumka and Palamau and inaugurate a host of development schemes.
He is scheduled to reach Hazaribagh at 2.30 pm where he will also inaugurate the newly constructed building at the Women’s Engineering College in Ramgarh district. And he will inaugurate one rural water supply scheme for Ramgarh and three for Hazaribagh besides a sewage treatment plant and ‘Madhusudan Ghat’ under Namami Gange – National Mission for Clean Ganga programme.
The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for 2,718 piped water supply schemes for the tribal community and a tribal studies centre at the Hazaribagh-based Acharya Vinoba Bhave University.
The PM also inaugurated the electrification of railway lines on many sectors and flagged off the Ranchi-Patna AC Weekly Express. The first phase of river front development at Patna was inaugurated and the foundation stone for the Karmalichak sewerage network, spanning 96.54 km was also laid today.
Our government's journey of development is operating on two tracks. To provide infrastructure schemes, industrial development and modern facilities to the people. To make lives of those who have been denied, exploited, victimised who have been struggling for infrastructure for the past 70 years: PM Modi
PM Urja Ganga Yojana is one of the several projects which have been launched with the aim to transform Bihar as well as eastern India. Under this Yojana, states such as UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha are being connected through gas pipelines: PM Modi in Barauni
I pay my tributes to martyr Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha from Patna and Bhagalpur's martyr Ratan Kumar Thakur who sacrificed their lives for the country. I express my sympathies with their families. I can feel the anguish in your hearts, I am as pained as you: PM Modi in Barauni
PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone for projects like the expansion of Barauni refinery, expansion of Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG pipeline up to Patna and Muzaffarpur, establishment of a medical college at Chhapra, among projects worth Rs 33,000 crore for the state in Barauni.
PM Modi dedicated the metro corridor to the people of Patna. The metro rail will provide an alternate mode of conveyance to as many as 26.23 lakh people. The central government also released the Patna metro proposed route map and other details.
Bihar’s first metro rail in Patna was approved by a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The cost of the mega project is estimated at Rs 13,411 crore. The project is scheduled to be completed in 5 years. The rail project will have two corridors, the first corridor will be known as Danapur-Mithapur corridor and the second one will be Patna Junction-New ISBT.
