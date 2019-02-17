Modi LIVE UPDATES: ‘I can feel the anguish in your hearts,’ says PM Modi on Pulwama attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar’s Barauni laid the foundation stone for the Patna Metro Rail Project and other projects worth Rs 33000 crore. The prime minister was joined by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. PM Modi will later head to Jharkhand where he will lay the foundation stone for hospitals in Hazaribagh, Dumka and Palamau and inaugurate a host of development schemes.

He is scheduled to reach Hazaribagh at 2.30 pm where he will also inaugurate the newly constructed building at the Women’s Engineering College in Ramgarh district. And he will inaugurate one rural water supply scheme for Ramgarh and three for Hazaribagh besides a sewage treatment plant and ‘Madhusudan Ghat’ under Namami Gange – National Mission for Clean Ganga programme.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for 2,718 piped water supply schemes for the tribal community and a tribal studies centre at the Hazaribagh-based Acharya Vinoba Bhave University.