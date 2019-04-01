‘Modi ji ke sena’ remark: UP CEO calls for transcript of Adityanath’s Ghaziabad speech

Hours after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath described the Indian Army as ‘Modi ji ki sena” (Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Army), Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has asked for the transcript of his speech that he delivered in Ghaziabad. The District Electoral Officer has been asked to submit the transcript by Tuesday afternoon.

While taking a swipe at the Opposition during the public meeting on Sunday, Yogi had said, “Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai (Congress people would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi’s army gives them bullet or bomb). This is the difference. The Congress people use ‘ji’ in Masood Azhar’s name to encourage terrorism.”

JUST IN: UP CEO seeks transcript of Yogi Adityanath's speech in Ghaziabad from District Electoral Officer by tomorrow noon. UP CM had referred to the armed forces as "Modi ji ki Sena". @IndianExpress — Ritika Chopra (@KhurafatiChopra) April 1, 2019

The statement drew condemnation from all corners, as the opposition attacked the BJP. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also joined the chorus and termed the remark as “shocking” “It is shocking to hear the UP CM saying that the Indian Army is the ‘Modi Sena’. Such blatant personalisation and usurping of our beloved Indian Army is an insult and a humiliation,” the Trinamool Congress chief said.

Congress spokesperson, Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “Ab Indian Army ka naamkaran karke Modi ki Sena rakh diya CM Adityanath ne (CM Yogi has renamed the Indian Army as Modi’s Army). This is an insult to our armed forces. They are India’s Armed Forces not the private army of Prachaar Mantri. Adityanath must apologise.”