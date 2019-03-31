Modi is more of ‘Publicity Minister’ than Prime Minister, says Rahul Gandhi

PM Narendra Modi is more of a “Publicity Minister” than a Prime Minister and is “floundering because of his arrogance”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said while slamming him for failing to deliver on 2014 poll promises.

He maintained that despite an intense push of propaganda through media, the prime minister will not be able to deflect the public from the real issues. “Mr Modi’s arrogance and thirst for power, his obsession with self-promotion even when that promotion is filled with lies and his false belief that only he has the solution to every one of India’s problems and consequently he doesn’t need to consult anyone else, is why he is floundering,” Gandhi said in an interview with news agency PTI.

Talking about his own chances of becoming the prime minister, the Congress chief said it was for the people to decide. “It would be arrogant for me to say so. Who am I to say that? It is for people of India to decide. My position is to work for India’s betterment and to defend the ideals of the Congress party. What happens thereafter is for the people of India to decide,” Gandhi said.

The Congress has been continuously targeting the NDA government on issues such as unemployment, farmer crisis, and the economy, “The false promises of Mr Modi in 2014 – putting 15 lakh in each bank account, creation of 2 crore jobs, the building of 100 smart cities and the bringing back of 80 Lakh crore black money from abroad, will be major election issues. In the midst of all the BJP created gloom, the Congress Party’s NYAY offers a ray of hope and its incredible scale and transformational potential, is going to make it a key issue in this election,” he said.

Asked how important this election was for the Congress after the party was reduced to 44 in the last Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi said, “The last election was an aberration. This election, we will do much better with people’s support.” The Congress chief said the party after 2014 had got down to basic brass tacks to rework, rebuild and resurrect the organization as a whole and it was initiated by decentralizing power.

Meanwhile, the BJP attacked Rahul Gandhi for choosing Waynad as his second Parliamentary seat for the upcoming election apart from the traditional bastion of Amethi. Addressing a press conference, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “The captain has jumped off the sinking ship, he has gone to Waynad as he becomes a Hindu during election season and the constituency has 49 per cent Hindu population.”