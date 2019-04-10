PM violated model code by ‘invoking success’ of Balakot strikes: Punjab CM to EC

The Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his Maharashtra rally on April 9, where Modi “invoked the success” of the Balakot air strikes and the Pulwama attack to “woo” first-time voters, the CM alleged.

Accusing Modi of violating the MCC, the chief minister wrote in his letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, “Mr. Modi and and his BJP have been audaciously using the Balakot air strikes and the martyrdom of the security forces to exploit the sentiments of the voters, particularly the new ones, as done by the Prime Minister in his Maharashtra speech. Their television campaign ads are also playing this theme with total disregard to the code of conduct, in utter contempt of the due process of election.”

Taking a dig at Modi’s “concern” for the security personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack, Singh said the Prime Minister should instead compensate families of each fallen soldier with Rs 1 crore and not promote his “vested interests”.

Singh further requested the EC to put an immediate end to such “gross violations” of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Earlier today, the EC stalled the release of the biopic of Modi during the election period. The movie was slated to release tomorrow.