Modi in Sakoli: ‘Build guesthouses, home stays to attract tourists’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged residents of Sakoli town in Bhandara district on Sunday to build guesthouses and home stays to attract tourists.

“I met (Chinese President) Xi Jinping in Tamil Nadu. He was very impressed with India’s cultural heritage. This whole area is filled with forests, lakes and rivers. There is a potential for tourism here. I urge youngsters to build guesthouses and home stays. Loans will be made easily available through the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana,” he said.

Modi addressed a rally in Sakoli to campaign for BJP candidate Parinay Fuke, who is up against Congress’s Nana Patole, a former MP and MLA.

Modi also urged residents to not head out of town next weekend. The public holiday on October 21 on account of polling day has extended the coming weekend by another day. “I know that October 21 is a Monday and that the 20th is a Sunday. When both holidays come together, you feel like going out. I request you to sacrifice your holiday for the development of Maharashtra,” he said.

Modi reiterated the central government’s resolve to find a solution to the country’s growing drinking water supply crisis. He accused the previous Congress governments of delaying the completion of water supply schemes. “Earlier, water supply schemes took many years to be completed because they would go through two different departments. Now they go through the Jal Shakti Ministry,” he said.

The PM also said the government planned on spending Rs 3.5 lakh crore over the coming years to build infrastructure for rainwater harvesting and water supply to homes and farms.