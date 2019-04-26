Modi in Banda: ‘SP-BSP is busy distributing my caste certificate’

In an apparent reply to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for comparing Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as backward leaders and referring to Mulayam as a “real” backward leader, Modi said Thursday that SP-BSP leaders were distributing certificates of his caste, while the Congress was abusing his community. However, no “mahapurush” was known for his or her caste, he said.

Addressing a rally in Banda district of Bundelkhand region, the Prime Minister said, “SP-BSP people are busy distributing certificates of my caste, while the Congress is busy abusing my community people in the name of Modi.”

Remiding people about the freedom fighters and those who made big sacrifices, the PM said that no one ever asked to which caste Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Raj Guru, Chandra Shekar Azad, Rani Lakshmi Bai or Subhash Chandra Bose belonged. “Ek bhi mahapurush apni jati se nahi jana jata (No big personality is known by his or her caste),” Modi told the gathering adding that even during the Dandi march, no one asked the caste of the people who walked along with Gandhi.

Targeting the Opposition for blaming Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the Prime Minister said that the news that comes in when voting was over on 300 seats, has upset them. “300 seaton pe vote parne ke baad jo khabarein aa rahi hain, kuch logon ke chehre latak gaye hain… Ab inhone phir se EVM ka raag cher diya hai..” (After voting on 300 seats, some people have started making long faces. They have again started blaming EVMs),” he said.

Promising to work “in mission mode” during his second term to rid Bundelhand of its water scarcity, Modi assured the people that a special Jalshakti Ministry would be formed at the central level. “I feel the struggle for water faced by my sisters. This challenge also has been accepted by your chowkidar,” said Modi.

The PM also promised to remove certain clauses from farmers direct benefit scheme and launch a pension scheme for small traders.

He said that those contesting on eight, 20 or 40 seats have been dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister. Modi said, “Do you remember all the faces … Among them, who can end terrorism.”

He alleged that SP-BSP and Congress are afraid to even take the word “terrorism” as they are afraid to lose their vote share. “Yeh to aise dare ua hain ki atanwad bolenge to unki vote bank khisak jayegi… Inko desh ki chinta nahi unko apne vote bank ki chinta hai… (They are so much worried that even if they take the word terrorism, their vote bank might shift. They do not care about the country but care about only their vote bank).