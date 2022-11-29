scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Modi, his ministers camping in Gujarat as they know people are against them: Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge said, “I’ve been seeing that votes are sought in the name of Modiji, be it municipality elections, corporation elections (or Assembly elections)... Ask for vote in the name of the candidate... is Modi going to come and work at the municipality? Is he going to help you in times of your need?”

Behrampura falls under the reserved seat constituency of Danilimda, from where Congress's Shailesh Parmar was elected in 2012 and 2017.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to provide jobs in Gujarat as well as for the 22 paper leaks of recruitment exams, while taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi and his coterie of Union ministers and BJP chief ministers deployed for campaining in Gujarat.

Addressing a public rally at Behrampura on Monday, Kharge said, “If the BJP believed it was winning in Gujarat, then Modiji, who should have been in Delhi working for the Central government, would not have left to tour the alleys of Gujarat, visiting every Assembly segment… He is going to every ward of Gujarat. He is going, Shah is going, four-five other chief ministers are going, more than 40 union ministers are going… Because they got to know people are against them and they can see it…”

Raising the issue of paper leaks in recruitment exams, Kharge said, “Twenty-two times paper has been leaked. There are 4-5 lakh vacancies but you are not recruiting… if in 22 years you could not fix Gujarat, give jobs to its youth, control inflation,… then why are you sitting there (in the seat of power)…”

Claiming that there are 28,000 teacher vacancies and 20,000 classrooms remain to be made, Kharge said, “How are children supposed to study? Yet they talk about bullet train. Where is the bullet train? It has been 6-7 years since you promised… Give us a chance once, you have given them a chance for 27 years. We have pledged to save democracy, the Constitution, to take everyone along… What you are teaching people is dividing people…”

Taking on the BJP for saying that the Congress has done nothing in 70 years, he said, “You are talking against the party that gave this country freedom? Mahatma Gandhi from Gujarat, who is the Father of Nation and who gave us freedom… they don’t remember him but they don’t forget to reminisce about (Nathuram) Godse (assassin of Gandhi).”

Behrampura falls under the reserved seat constituency of Danilimda, from where Congress’s Shailesh Parmar was elected in 2012 and 2017.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 12:39:32 am
