Modi here only to divide, take votes, says Mamata

Narendra Modi is suffering from ‘haratanka’ (phobia of losing election), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said while addressing a public rally in Kaliganj area of Nadia district on Saturday. Mamata also accused Modi of seeking votes in West Bengal by dividing people on communal lines.

“He (Modi) is suffering from ‘haratanka’. He knows he will lose the elections and hence, every day he is uttering nonsense. He will lose in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and other places,” she said.

The Trinamool Congress chief was campaigning to seek votes for party candidate for Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, Mohua Moitra. She said even if Modi won in Tripura, that would not assure him of 543 seats. “So, he was targeting and roaming around Bengal. He is only trying to take votes by dividing people communally,” she said. She also criticised demonetisation and GST and urged people not to vote for the BJP.

“We celebrate Durga puja, Christmas and Eid peacefully, because here there is no Modi. Give them a tight slap by not casting a single vote in their favour. Their achievements in five years are only growing cases of lynching and atrocities on poor people,” said Mamata.

In another rally at Bagula in Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency, Mamata appealed the Matua community to vote for her party and called Modi a “liar”.

“He (Narendra Modi) is a liar. He has done nothing for Bengal in five years. This is Lok Sabha elections and not state poll. You cannot ask what Mamata Banerjee has done. It’s your turn to answer people what you have done?”

Nadia district is located on the Indo-Bangladesh border and BJP has gained some strength in the area. Krishnagar and Ranaghat constituencies in Nadia district will go to the polls in the fourth phase on April 29.

“He has threatened people to implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bengal. Are you ready to be called outsider in your own country? You must take oath to defeat BJP to give a befitting reply to their atrocities,” Mamata said while campaigning for the two constituencies.