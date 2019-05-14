Modi has right to defend but can’t denigrate the dead, says Ashwani Kumar

Senior Congress leader and former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a “right to defend himself” but he cannot “denigrate the dead”.

He was referring to Modi’s remarks on Rajiv Gandhi in his campaign speeches in order to target Rahul Gandhi, who has routinely used the phrase ‘chowkidar chor hai’ to allege irregularities in the Rafale deal.

Kumar said Modi’s “vicious campaign of calumny” against the late Rajiv Gandhi “must shame the high office he holds”.

“The anger, arrogance and triumphalism manifest in the PM’s utterances at the cost of truth are a gross negation of civility, decency and humility expected of the holder of the highest executive office in the country. The Prime Minister’s right to defend himself does not extend to denigrating the dead. Attacking the nation’s beloved leader known for his decency and civility who is not in our midst and therefore unable to defend himself is not the act of a brave heart,” he said.

On the Prime Minister’s attack on the Congress in the context of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, he said it was clearly an attempt to polarise the votes.

“Every election we see very unfortunate events and the memories of those events being raked which does not serve to heal the wounds of the nation. 1984 was a colossal tragedy and can never be condoned,” he said.

Cong slams Modi over Ratlam candidate’s Jinnah remark

The Congress on Monday criticised Modi after he addressed a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam for BJP candidate Guman Singh Damor, who last week claimed that the Partition would not have happened if Mohammad Ali Jinnah was made Prime Minister after Independence.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera slammed Modi for campaigning for Damor and demanded an apology from the Prime Minister over the Ratlam candidate’s statement.

“Now Modi ji is campaigning for his Jinnah-supporting candidate. Now it is becoming clear why Modi-ji invited (former Pakistan prime minister) Nawaz Sharif for his swearing-in, why he went to Pakistan uninvited and why (current Pakistan PM) Imran Khan wants them (BJP) to come to power. This is the ‘Bharatiya Jinnah Party’,” he said.