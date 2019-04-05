‘Modi govt in departure lounge’: Congress’ Anand Sharma

CONGRESS LEADER Anand Sharma on Thursday said that there were sufficient funds to support the party’s proposed Nyuntum Aay Yojana (NYAY) — minimum basic income scheme — while insisting that creation of jobs was the biggest challenge before the economy.

“There is money in the country. We will generate more wealth and redistribute it. Congress has better minds for financial management. We can set aside 1.5 per cent of GDP for the poor,” said the former Union external affairs minister, while releasing the party’s manifesto for the polls in Mumbai.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had announced NYAY, which promises to provide a minimum income guarantee of Rs 6,000 a month or Rs 72,000 per year to 20 per cent of the country’s poorest, if his party was voted to power.

The BJP has targetted the announcement, with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley questioning how the scheme will be financed. “In 2014, India became an over $2 trillion economy from $460 billion in 2004. The country has the money and the economy will grow further,” said Sharma.

Describing demonetisation as a big scam, Sharma said if the Congress was voted to power, it would probe both note ban and Rafale deal. He also criticised the Modi government’s model of GST, which, he alleged, has impacted a lot of businesses and increased corruption. “Over 45 per cent of the revenue is outside the GST,” he said, adding that the Congress has plans to bring in GST 2.0.

Claiming NDA government was in the “departure lounge”, Sharma said: “BJP’s time to threaten and mislead people is over.” Taking a dig at the PM, Sharma blamed him for “lowering the level of political discourse” and claimed his language is “full of bitterness and violence”. “He considers his political rivals as personal enemies. We don’t want to engage in conversion by stooping to that level.”

Contending that the Congress had spent months talking to people before finalising its manifesto, Sharma said the party would look to immediately fill up vacancies in the Centre, and work with states to fill other vacancies.

Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora, who was also present for the launch, reiterated that the Congress would push for enhancing the minimum tenement size for a slum rehabilitation home to 500 sq ft. Speaking on the manifesto, Sharma said Congress would scrap the British era sedition law. He also announced the party’s plan to push for 33 per cent reservation for the women in Lok Sabha and government jobs.

“Congress does not need a certificate of nationalism and patriotism from BJP, whose ideology supported the British and not Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during Independence movement,” he added. Saying there will be zero tolerance on terrorism, he added, “Congress would work effectively with the international community to put pressure on Pakistan to isolate it and force it to dismantle the infrastructure.”