Won’t allow NRC in West Bengal, Modi can’t decide who will stay here: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday continued her tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that she will not allow anyone to implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) in her state. “Modi is no one to decide who will stay and who will leave,” she said.

While addressing a rally in Cooch Behar today, Mamata said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was an attempt by the BJP to turn legal citizens of the country into refugees.

The TMC supremo has been critical of the Centre for bringing in Citizenship Amendment Bill and has asserted that the move has caused discomfort among the people. She has described the NRC as an electoral gimmick.

She claimed that it was the Bengal government which solved the six-decade-old enclave issue with Bangladesh in 2015, and not the Modi government.

The Trinamool chief referred to PM Modi as a “chaiwallah” who failed to fulfil promises and has now turned into a chowkidar to fool masses. She said that if he is re-elected to power then he will do everything to defy it.

“This will probably be the last election in the country,” she said. Modi has three slogans “loot”, “riots” and “kill the people”, she said.

On Wednesday, Mamata had hit out at Modi, for referring to the Indian Army in his speeches despite Election Commission restrictions. After Modi called her “speed breaker didi” in one of his election rallies yesterday, the TMC chief had said that she will stop calling him PM and rather refer to him as “expiry babu” now.

Hours after Modi had addressed two rallies in West Bengal, Banerjee told a rally in Dinhata in Cooch Behar district yesterday: “I do not speak lies like Modi babu. From now on, I will not call him the Prime Minister. I will call him expiry babu. The EC has said no party can refer to our military while campaigning. Despite that BJP leaders are doing this. How did the PM do it? Isn’t he ashamed?”