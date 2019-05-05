Modi does not recognise strength of the people: Rahul Gandhi

Calling the General Election a “fight of ideology”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not “recognise” or “understand” the strength of the city and its people.

He was addressing a political meeting in Gurgaon, the millennium city next-door to the national capital.

Rahul took a dig at Modi for purportedly stating that little development had taken place before he took over as the Prime Minister in May 2014. “Modji, who made Gurgaon?” he asked. “This Gurgaon was not made by Narendra Modi. This Gurgaon was made by the people, the labourers, farmers, the youth…and it has become famous in the whole world.”

But, Rahul asked, “What have you (Modi) done here? What have you given to Gurgaon?…Did you make the Metro (Rail)? Did you give the right prices to farmers?”

He said, “When Narendra Modi says that no one did anything before he came, he insults your father and mother, your grandfather and grandmother —- he insults you, because one person does not make this country.. Gurgaon is an example of people of all castes and religions living with love and in brotherhood. Before the BJP (government came in), people stayed with love all over India. Wherever Narendra Modi goes, he spreads hate and lies.”

Congress candidate from, Gurgaon, Ajay Singh Yadav also made this point in his address: “The BJP is only interested in dividing votes, making Hindus and Muslims fight…”

Appealing people to vote for the Congress, Rahul said, “This is a fight of ideology. You know what Congress party has done for public transport, what Narendra Modi has done for unauthorised colonies, you know the Congress party has done development of Gurgaon.This city will challenge Singapore, Shenzhen, New York, London, but Narendra Modi does not recognise your strength; he does not understand your strength.”

Earlier in the day, both Rahul and sister Priyanka, Congress general secretary in charge of East Uttar Pradesh, addressed different rallies in Amethi, the constituency from where the Congress chief is taking on BJP’s Smriti Irani. Rahul spoke on the party’s promised minimum income guarantee scheme – NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana).

Priyanka Gandhi, addressing another meeting in Amethi, accused the BJP of allegedly trying to “buy” village pradhans in Amethi for Rs 20,000.

“They think Amethi’s pradhans will sell out for Rs 20,000. They think the love that has been there for generations…that love can be bought for Rs 20,000,” she alleged.

She also indirectly targeted BJP’s Irani and said she does “drama” while claiming that she visits the constituency more than its MP – Rahul Gandhi.

Stating that Irani’s “narazgi main samajhti hoon (I understand the anger)”, Priyanka said the Union minister has been claiming that she came to Amethi on 16 occasions. “(But) each time she came, she left within four hours. Your MP (Rahul) has come here more often…He listens to you and then leaves.”

(With inputs from Asad Rehman in Lucknow)