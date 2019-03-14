Modi critic Nana Patole is Congress’ pick for Nagpur seat

Former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nana Patole, who had created a flutter in 2017 by publicly criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be Congress’s candidate in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s home turf — Nagpur. Patole will now square up against Union minister and RSS’s blue-eyed boy Nitin Gadkari.

Patole topped the list of five candidates from Maharashtra — the list was released by the Congress’s central election committee on Wednesday evening.

After his nomination, Patole tweeted: “@RahulGandhiji asked me if I would be open to taken on the @RSSorg strongman of Nagpur @nitin_gadkari. I agreed, because I believe in people, their struggle and am always willing to fight with them to achieve victory. I believe in the people of #Nagpur. The fight is on.”

After criticising the Prime Minister’s style of functioning, Patole defected to the Congress in December 2017. He had joined the BJP ahead of the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. In 2014, he had won from Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha constituency, defeating NCP’s former Union minister Praful Patel. Click here for more election news

The former BJP MP’s nomination from Nagpur, however, has miffed a few leaders. Prominent Dalit groups in Nagpur had earlier in an email addressed to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, opposed the party’s plan to field Patole, citing his alleged support to the perpetrators of the Khairlanji murders in Bhandara in 2006, an allegation that Patole has denied. Patole hails from the Kunbi community.

There were reportedly some dissent against Patole’s candidature within the Congress ranks in Nagpur as well, with former Maharashtra minister and Congress’s Scheduled Caste cell in-charge Nitin Raut raising apprehensions.

Another BJP dissident, MLA Ashish Deshmukh, who had joined the Congress last year and was a ticket aspirant, is also said to be upset.

The Congress had to scout for an alternate candidate, after party veteran and Nagpur heavyweight, Vilas Muttemwar, a former Union minister who had tasted defeat to Gadkari in 2014, withdrew from the race.

Patole’s nomination from Nagpur is expected to ease the NCP’s election campaign in Bhandara-Gondia, where Praful Patel’s wife Varsha is expected to contest as Congress-NCP alliance’s consensus candidate this time. Patole and Patel have a long-standing rivalry.

Meanwhile, on expected lines, the Congress named former Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde as the party’s candidate from Solapur.

Names of candidates on two of the six seats in the commercial capital were also declared on Wednesday. As anticipated, former Union minister Milind Deora has been given the party ticket from Mumbai (South), while former MP Priya Dutt will contest from Mumbai (North Central). Former party MLA, Dr Namdeo Usendi, who had lost in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll, has been renominated as the party’s candidate from Gadhchiroli.