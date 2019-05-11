I belong to just one caste…: PM Modi responds to Mayawati’s ‘farzi backward’ jibe

Coming down heavily on the Opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh for raising questions on his caste, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday asserted that he belongs to “whatever caste the poor belong to”.

“They (SP-BSP) have started a new thing about my caste. I want to tell them that Modi belongs to just one caste – whatever caste the poor belong to, I belong to that caste,” PM Modi said while addressing a poll rally in UP’s Sonebhadra district.

Modi’s reference was apparently directed towards the BSP supremo Mayawati’s jibe that he is a ‘farzi backward’ and a ‘fake OBC’ leader.

Continuing his ‘mahamilavati’ (adulterated) reference for the alliance, Modi said that they have destroyed Uttar Pradesh and now have come together to save themselves from being destructed. He also claimed that the country’s intelligence agencies suffered when a third front government, which included the Samajwadi Party, was in power at the Centre.

“Our intelligence agencies were weakened by an earlier ‘mahamilawati’ government, but the (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee government set that right,” he said.

“Many people connected with our security and intelligence agencies have written a lot about this. They have written how they had made the intelligence network hollow and the country had to bear its consequences for long,” he added, calling the third front government’s act ‘no way less than a crime’

“Whenever there is a ‘mahamilawati’ government in the country, it has threatened national security,” Modi said.

Apart from the BSP-SP alliance, Modi also continued his attack on the Congress party over its leader Sam Pitroda’s ‘hua to hua’ remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“So many scams took place but the Congress and its people had no remorse as their way of thinking is ‘hua to hua’,” he said, adding that the remarks show the character and mentality of the party.

(Inputs from PTI)