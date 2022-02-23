Modi brings Ukraine into poll campaign, repeats claim of terror & SP link

Without mentioning the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich Tuesday, said the world is in turmoil and that India needs to be stronger not just for itself but for the entire humanity. “Tough times need tough leaders,” he said.

Keeping his guns trained on the Samajwadi Party (SP) on the terror issue, Modi accused the previous SP government of making attempts to withdraw cases against those involved in terror attacks in UP. The PM also charged that the SP dispensation was not in favour of prosecuting terrorists and banning terror outfits.

“Isi mitti ne dekha hai ki kaise pariwarwadiyon ne atanki humla karne walon par apna pyar umera hai…Jin logon par UP mein ek nahi kayi kayi bomb dhamakon ka aroop tha, yeh log un atankwadiyon ko jail se riha karne par pakka nirnaya karke baidhe the…Sajis kar rahe they…Yeh unpar mukaddma nahi chalana chahte the (This soil has seen how Pariwarwadis had given all their love to those indulging in terror attacks. Those who were accused of serial bomb blasts in UP, these people had decided to release such terrorists from the jail.. they were conspiring…They did not want to prosecute them),” the PM said.

“Samajwadi sarkar atanki sangathanon par pratibhandha lagane tak ke khilaf thi…Isliye main kehta hun..Jo log desh ki nahi soch sakte..Desh ki surkasha ko tak par rakhte hai woh UP ka kabhi bhala nahi kar sakte. (Samajwadi government was even against ban on terror organisations…That is why I say that such people, who can even keep country’s security at stake, can never work for UP’s welfare),” Modi claimed.

He again raked up the verdict of an Ahmedabad court giving capital punishment to 38 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case to hit out at the Opposition, especially the SP.