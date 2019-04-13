Modi biopic: SC to hear plea against EC order on April 15

The Supreme Court will next week hear a petition questioning the Election Commission’s (EC) barring the release of ‘PM Narendra Modi’, a biopic of Narendra Modi, during the period the Model Code of Conduct is in force for the general elections.

Advertising

The plea by the producers of the film was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi which said it will be heard on April 15.

The petition raised the question that “once the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified a film, is any other authority permitted to interfere with the release of the same?”

It further raised questions pertaining to freedom of speech, the right to livelihood, and the extent to which such rights can be curtailed during the operation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The petitioners said that on March 25, the Election Commission “had also asked the CBFC to take note of the MCC while granting certification to the said film” and accordingly “the Film was certified by the CBFC after taking into account the MCC as suggested by the Election Commission”.

It contended that the Commission “has not only overstepped upon the powers of the CBFC, it has effectively acted as an appellate authority and overturned an order of the CBFC”.

On April 10, the poll panel invoked its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution to impose a ban on public screening of “any biopic material in the nature of biography/ hagiography” which could serve the interest of a political party or candidate while the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

This led to stalling of the release of the biopic and also stopped the screening of two more biopics — ‘Lakshmi’s NTR’ on TDP founder N T Rama Rao and ‘Udyama Simham’ on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s struggle for the separate state of Telangana. The biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to release on Aprill 11. The EC order came a day after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition, seeking a stay on the release of ‘PM Narendra Modi’, and left it to the EC to decide “whether the film will tilt the electoral balance in favour of any political party”.

The commission noted in its order that political content like biopics pose a “serious threat to the level playing field as it may create an impression of truthfulness of such content being shown through television/ cinema/ Internet-based entertainment programmes/ social media”.