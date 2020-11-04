Those behind jungle raj opposed to ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM in Bihar

PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Saharsa district. (PTI)

Sharpening his attack on the RJD-led Grand Alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that those who brought “jungle raj” to Bihar and their allies didn’t want people to chant “Bharat Mata ki jai” or “Jai Shri Ram”.

Addressing a rally in Saharsa, which goes to polls in the third phase on November 7, Modi said: “Bihar ko jungle raj banane ke saathi, unki kareebi chahate, kya chahate hai aap ko pata hai? Woh chahate hai aap ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ ke naaare na lagaye. Sochiye, humara desh, humari Bharat Mata, lekin aaise bhi log humare saamne hai jo Bharat Ma ki jai bolne se, inko bukhaar aa jata hai… Chhatthi maiyan ko poojne wali is dharti par, jungle raj ke saathi chahate hai ki Bharat Ma ki jai ke naare na lage. Woh chahate hai, aap ‘Jai Shri Ram’ bhi na bole (Those who brought jungle raj to Bihar, their associates, do you know what they want? They want that you don’t chant ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’. Our country, our Bharat Mata, but there are such people who get a fever if you chant ‘Bharat Ma ki jai’… On this land, where Goddess Chhatthi is worshipped, they don’t want the ‘Bharat Ma ki jai’ slogan raised. They also don’t want you to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.)”

“Bihar mein jungle raj laane walon ke saathiyon ko, Bharat Mata se dikkat hai. Kabhi ek toli kehti hai ki Bharat Mata ki jai ke naare mat lagaon. Kabhi doosri toli ko Bharat Mata ki jai se, sir dard hone lagta hai. Yeh Bharat Mata ki virodhi ab ekjut hokar Bihar ke logon se vote maangne ke liye aaye hai. Agar unhe Bharat Mata se dikkat hai, toh Bihar ko bhi in logon se dikkat hai (Those who brought jungle raj to Bihar have a problem with Bharat Mata. One group says don’t chant ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’. Another group says it gives them a headache. These anti-Bharat Mata forces have now come together to ask the people of Bihar for votes. If they have a problem with Bharat Mata, then the people of Bihar also have a problem with them),” he said, and asked the people to give a befitting response to such people.

Addressing another rally in Forbesganj, Modi dismissed suggestions of anti- incumbency and asserted that the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would be voted back to power.

– With PTI inputs

