Modi: AAP a photocopy of Congress, both opposed Ram temple and questioned soldiers’ bravery

Addressing his second election rally in Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the AAP was a photocopy of the Congress and accused both parties, which he called “partners in crime”, of opposing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and questioning the bravery of soldiers.

“When soldiers show bravery, leaders of these parties say what Pakistan says. One has pushed the youth of Punjab into the clutches of drugs while the other is making the youth of Delhi liquor addicts. One looted Punjab while the other is doing scams in Delhi one after the other. Ye ek hee thaali ke chatte batte hain. Now these two parties are doing noora kushtie (fixed fight)” in Punjab, like WWE,” said Modi.

Accusing the Congress and the AAP of making a show of being opponents, Modi reminded the crowd that the AAP was supported by the Congress when it first came to power in Delhi without the numbers. “Who gave them support to become the CM? It is a Xerox copy of Congress. Vohi chaal chalan. If the Congress is original then, this second party is its photocopy,” he said.

Asking the people of Punjab to give the BJP five years, Modi promised all-round development in the state. “We will make not majboor but mazboot Punjab. The debt on Punjab is increasing, employment is decreasing, youth are immigrating, employees are demonstrating on roads for small demands, and being beaten up by police. Development has not come to Punjab. Only sand mining loot is taking place here. Was any action taken against the sand mafia? We will ensure that the mafia will leave Punjab, not the youth of Punjab,” he said.

Wednesday being Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Modi paid his tributes to the mystic poet-saint and told the gathering that he had made it a point to visit the Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in New Delhi in the morning to pay his respects. He also said that special arrangements had been made for Guru Ravidas devotees visiting Varanasi for his birth anniversary celebrations. The election was postponed by the Election Commission from February 14 to February 20 in order to allow devotees to visit the UP city and return to cast their votes in Punjab.

The prime minister questioned the Congress on the issue of the Kartarpur corridor and said the party had lost three opportunities to secure the piece of land where Guru Nanak had lived. He said the first opportunity was lost at the time of the partition, when the land could have been included in India. “In 1965, our Army was proceeding to hoist the Indian flag in Lahore. If a little effort had been made in 1965, Kartarpur would have been in India,” he said.

Modi said the third opportunity to get Kartarpur was lost in the 1971 war, when India had 90,000 prisoners of war from the Pakistan Army in its custody. “If the government in Delhi had any guts, they would have said these soldiers would be returned only if the land of Guru Nanak was given back. They lost the three chances. I got the corridor opened through diplomatic power and now our devotees can visit the holy place and not just see it with binoculars,” he said.

Referring to the terror attack at the Pathankot air base in January 2016 and the Pulwama terror attack of February 2019, Modi criticised the Congress for “questioning the bravery of our soldiers”.

“When Pakistani terrorists attacked Pathankot the country was standing united. But Congress leaders questioned the bravery of our jawans. They tried to besmirch the sacrifice of our brave warriors. On the anniversary of the Pulwama attack, Congress people did not stop their paap leela. They are again demanding proof of our Army’s bravery. I thank the soldiers for giving a befitting answer to shut Congress leaders’ mouths,” he said.

He questioned how a border state like Punjab could be given to “such people”. “Can such people give you protection? Do they ever worry about you? If they get another chance, they will put the security of Punjab in jeopardy,” he said.

Promising a ‘Nawan Punjab, Nachda Punjab’, Modi reminded that the poor in India received free rations during the Covid pandemic when it brought many countries to their knees. He also said free Covid vaccines were being provided, with 95 per cent of the population having received the first dose and efforts being made to deliver the second dose fast.

Stating that for the BJP, Punjabiyat is supreme, Modi said special programmes were being launched for border areas like Pathankot to focus on infrastructure and skill development.

“Our opponents only see Punjab from the prism of politics but we see it deeper. Now Congress leaders speak only against Modi and the BJP in poll campaigns. Because they know aayegi to BJP hee. They are attacking me because we are going to win. Or else why would they abuse me and the BJP? The more they abuse us the stronger you get,” Modi said.

Stopping several times in his speech for acknowledging the chants of the crowd in his favour, Modi concluded his speech by seeking votes for BJP and its allies, the Punjab Lok Congress and the SAD (Samyukt), led by Capt Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa respectively.

The Gurdaspur MP, Sunny Deol, in whose constituency Pathankot falls, was conspicuous by his absence even as all BJP candidates of the nearby constituencies were present on the stage. The actor-politician has not visited Punjab to campaign for the BJP and is said to be busy with a movie shoot.