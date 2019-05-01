Toggle Menu
EC bars Pragya Thakur from campaigning for three days over Babri Masjid remarkhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/model-code-violation-ec-bars-sadhvi-pragya-thakur-campaigning-babri-masjid-lok-sabha-elections-5705445/

EC bars Pragya Thakur from campaigning for three days over Babri Masjid remark

The BJP candidate from Bhopal, who is currently on bail in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had said that she was proud of Babri Masjid's demolition. In an interview to TV9, Thakur had bragged about climbing atop the Babri Masjid in 1992 to demolish it.

Bhopal District Election Officer had also issued a notice to Thakur and sought an explanation over her remarks.

The Election Commission Wednesday barred Pragya Thakur from campaigning for three days after the poll watchdog found her remarks on Babri Masjid violative of the Model Code of Conduct. The ban will be in force from Thursday, starting 6am.

The BJP candidate from Bhopal, who is currently on bail in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had said that she was proud of Babri Masjid’s demolition. In an interview to TV9, Thakur had bragged about climbing atop the Babri Masjid in 1992 to demolish it.

In the TV interview, Thakur had said, “Ram Mandir hum banayenge, evam bhavya banayenge. Hum todne gaye the dhancha, maine chadh kar toda tha dhancha iss par mujhe garv hai. Mujhe Ishwar ne shakti di thi humne desh ka kalank mitaya hai.” “(We will build Ram temple and build a grand one. We had gone to demolish the structure, I am proud that I climbed the structure and demolished it. God gave me power and we removed a blot on the nation).”

Bhopal District Election Officer had also issued a notice to Thakur and sought an explanation over her remarks. Besides, she was served notice in April by the EC for violating the model code of conduct over her comments about former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare.

However, the 49-year-old reacted over the EC’s order, saying that she respects the poll body.

-With ENS inputs

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Crystal clear that MCC has become 'Modi Code of Conduct': Congress on EC clean chit to PM Modi
2 In Anandpur Sahib, sitting MP battles the charge of failing to deliver, his challenger the outsider tag
3 Cyclone Fani: EC lifts Model Code of Conduct from 11 coastal districts of Odisha