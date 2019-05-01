EC bars Pragya Thakur from campaigning for three days over Babri Masjid remark

The Election Commission Wednesday barred Pragya Thakur from campaigning for three days after the poll watchdog found her remarks on Babri Masjid violative of the Model Code of Conduct. The ban will be in force from Thursday, starting 6am.

Advertising

The BJP candidate from Bhopal, who is currently on bail in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had said that she was proud of Babri Masjid’s demolition. In an interview to TV9, Thakur had bragged about climbing atop the Babri Masjid in 1992 to demolish it.

In the TV interview, Thakur had said, “Ram Mandir hum banayenge, evam bhavya banayenge. Hum todne gaye the dhancha, maine chadh kar toda tha dhancha iss par mujhe garv hai. Mujhe Ishwar ne shakti di thi humne desh ka kalank mitaya hai.” “(We will build Ram temple and build a grand one. We had gone to demolish the structure, I am proud that I climbed the structure and demolished it. God gave me power and we removed a blot on the nation).”

Bhopal District Election Officer had also issued a notice to Thakur and sought an explanation over her remarks. Besides, she was served notice in April by the EC for violating the model code of conduct over her comments about former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare.

However, the 49-year-old reacted over the EC’s order, saying that she respects the poll body.

-With ENS inputs