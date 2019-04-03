Model Code of Conduct: EC pulls up Railways, Aviation ministries, seeks action

The Election Commission on Tuesday wrote to the Railways and Civil Aviation ministries expressing displeasure over “lackadaisical attitude” in implementing the Model Code of Conduct and sought disciplinary action against the officers incharge for lapses.

Advertising

The poll watchdog hauled up the Civil Aviation Secretary for Air India’s failure to respond to its showcause notice for using boarding passes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on them. The Chairman of Railway Board was also pulled up for not filing a reply on time.

Last week, the EC had sent notices to the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Civil Aviation over using Modi’s photographs on railway tickets and Air India boarding passes even after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 10.

On March 25, Air India decided to “roll back” its boarding passes carrying photographs of Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. However, the Civil Aviation Ministry did not respond to the Commission’s notice on the matter.

The EC had also taken cognizance of reports that passengers on board the Kathgodam Shatabdi Express were served tea in paper cups that carried the BJP’s campaign slogan “Main Bhi chowkidar”. Faced with a backlash on social media, the Railways said it had withdrawn the cups and penalised the contractor.