In Modasa, PM Modi compares Gujarat with Rajasthan to make a point against Congress

Addressing an election rally in the Modasa town of Aravalli district in North Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday cited Rajasthan as an example of Congress’ failures and said the Opposition party believes in ‘dividing on caste and creating dangers’ for the country.

The prime minister was campaigning for the party’s candidate Bhikhubhai Parmar in Modasa where Congress had won the 2017 Assembly elections, defeating the BJP candidate with a slim margin of 1,600 votes. In the 2012 polls, Congress had defeated the BJP with a handsome margin of over 22,000 votes.

Bhikhubhai Parmar is contesting against Congress candidate Rajendrasinh Thakor and the AAP’s Rajendrasinh Parmar. Voting will be held in Modasa on December 5 in the second phase — the first one will be conducted on December 1 — of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Modi said, “The Congress party has always worked to keep Gujarat backward. We decided that we will go on the path of development and not the path of a vote bank and work for the welfare of the people. What’s the reason for the trust in the BJP and distrust of Congress? Rajasthan is your neighbour but do you hear any good news from there? While the entire Rajasthan has chosen Congress, they have not been able to do any good for the people there then what good can they do in Gujarat? They believe in dividing on caste and creating dangers within the country, but BJP doesn’t believe in this”.

Adding that the BJP has “changed farmers’ lives,” Modi alleged that past Congress governments used bullets against farmers who sought electricity.

Stating he is not in Modasa to appeal for votes and expressing confidence that the people in the constituency will bring the BJP to power, Modi said, “This time, it seems North Gujarat will 100 per cent vote for the lotus. Earlier several seats would be lost due to mistakes… And those who made the mistakes have realised that no benefit was attained by sending this person (to assembly)”.

“Now, no one has to be voted except the BJP… At least you can demand an account because the government will be made by the BJP. In Delhi, apna ghar naa maanas baithaj chhe (your own family member is sitting in Delhi) and (a BJP candidate) here would mean your work getting done — this wisdom has dawned on the people of North Gujarat. Thus, voters have decided to make all BJP candidates win in North Gujarat,” Modi said.

The prime minister also praised the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence in Gujarat which manages the logistics of fruits and vegetables. “I am told vegetables from Sabarkantha, Aravalli reach Delhi in 12-13 hours now. Delhi people would have Gujarat’s salt and have tea made with Gujarat’s milk earlier, and now eat Gujarat’s vegetables.”