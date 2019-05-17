MNS to hold farmers’ rally today, protest against ‘exploitation’ by local BJP leaders

The MNS will hold a farmers’ rally in Thane on Friday to support farmers who come to the cities to sell their produce and against their alleged exploitation by local BJP leaders.

The move comes after a clash had broken out between MNS and BJP workers over a mango stall that was set up by farmers in Thane last week.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray alleged that while farmers have been coming to the cities to sell their produce hoping to get good rates, they are instead harassed by local politicians.

“A farmer from Ratnagiri has been coming to Thane for three years to sell mangoes. BJP’s 10 corporators, party’s district president and other leaders, removed the farmer and seized his produce worth Rs 1 lakh, causing him financial losses.”

“While MNS workers protested, the farmer’s license was cancelled. This is not an isolated case but a symbolic incident and it needs to be given a befitting reply,” he said.

The rally will commence from the Gamdevi ground at 1 pm and culminate at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters.

“We need to extend all cooperation to the farmers by helping them to get access to places where they can sell their produce. We will force the administration to not just provide places but other facilities as well, not just in Thane but across the state,” Thackeray said.