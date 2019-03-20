MNS to campaign against BJP, Modi and Amit Shah: Raj

TWO DAYS after MNS decided not to contest the Lok Sabha polls, party chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday announced that he and his party workers would campaign against the BJP, Prime Minister Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

Advertising

“It is time to make a fresh start in the country. For that, it is necessary to dethrone Modi and Shah. I urge you to campaign against the duo and the BJP. It doesn’t matter whether it is going to help other parties,” said Thackeray while addressing the party workers in Mumbai.

Thackeray said it is important to bring the country out of the trouble. “The Lok Sabha elections is a fight between Modi-Shah and the country. Earlier also, I had spoken about the need of a Modi-mukt Bharat. All the rallies that I will henceforth address will be against Modi and Shah,” he added.

Also Read | MNS, AAP votes of 2014 likely to play crucial role in Pune seat

Mocking the PM’s ‘chowkidar’ campaign, Thackeray said, “The chowkidar campaign is a trap and the people should not fall prey to it.”

“BJP doesn’t have the answers to questions raised by me on the Pulwama attack, unemployment with others. It has destroyed the country… It has launched a new gimmick with the chowkidar campaign so that you do not ask any questions,” said Thackeray.