MNS chief: Necessary to defeat Modi and Shah, PM like Hitler

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi comparing him to Adolf Hitler and said that in order to save India’s democratic system it was necessary to ensure the defeat of the Modi-Shah duo.

“These two people should not be in our country’s political scene. Keep a stone on your heart if you want. Let other parties benefit but do not let these two come back to power,” Raj said while addressing party workers on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Raj has decided that his party will not contest the Lok Sabha elections in the state. The MNS has thrown its lot behind the Congress-NCP combine in the state.

In the speech which lasted close to 80 minutes, Raj said that the Modi-Shah duo was dangerous for Indian democracy. “This duo is dangerous for the country. If they come back there is no certainty on what will happen to the country. Elections may get scrapped and there will be no democratic rights,” Raj said.

He also claimed that Modi drew inspiration from Hitler and was similar to the German dictator. “The PM speaks about Pulwama for election benefits but when you question him he brands people as anti-nationals. Do you know who else used to brand his opponents anti-nationals, it was Adolf Hitler. The PM does the same…,” he said.

Justifying his decision to oppose Modi with whom he had shared cordial relations when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, Raj said that it was imperative to reconsider “your stand when the country is in danger”.

“You tend to realise the importance of Congress only when the opposition comes to power. Modi gave so many assurances but the man has now changed and my opinion of him has also changed accordingly,” he said.

He also questioned the PM on the Pulwama attacks and the reported assertion made by the US that no Pakistani F-16 was shot down by India. He also said that there was no harm in giving Congress chief Rahul Gandhi a chance.

“You can’t take the country lower than where Modi has taken it. If we can give the country in the hands of someone like Modi, what is the harm in handing over reins to Rahul as well,” Raj said.