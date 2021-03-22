MNM candidate V Ponraj tests positive for COVID-19

Former president APJ Abdul Kalam’s scientific advisor and actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party’s candidate V Ponraj has tested positive for COVID-19. He was last seen in public when the party released its poll manifesto on Friday. Haasan and a couple of other MNM functionaries were present at the event in Coimbatore.

Ponraj is fielded from Anna Nagar for the upcoming assembly election. In a Facebook post, Ponraj confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was unwell for the past four days and was undergoing treatment for fever and body pain as he was carrying out election works without proper sleep.

He added that in this short-period he had to meet the public and campaign for votes but unfortunately, he has been pushed to a situation where he won’t be able to meet them soon.

However, Ponraj hopes to stay in touch with the public through social media and other online mediums. He added that MNM cadres will visit every doorstep in their constituency and further promised to conduct zoom meetings to stay in constant touch with the residents of the constituency.

Ponraj is the second candidate of MNM to test positive for COVID-19. On March 18, former IAS officer and MNM’s general secretary (headquarters) Santhosh Babu announced on his Twitter page that he has contracted the virus.

Babu who is fielded from Velachery said the party will be going on a hyper-digital campaign and their teams will reach the public.