MLA Verka meets Kay Pee, offers ‘suitable adjustment’ in party

Congress party on Sunday sent another leader, Amritsar (West) MLA Dr Rajkumar Verka, to placate former MP Mohinder Singh Kay Pee, who has been sulking over denial of ticket from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. The party recently announced sitting MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh as its candidate.

After meeting Kay Pee, Verka told The Indian Express, “I met his family and supporters and after discussion, we worked out on three options including a ticket to him and other options like suitable adjustment in the party as per his stature. He agreed on them and now I would send them to party high command after meeting Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday.”

When asked that whether the candidature on Jalandhar seat is under review by party high command, he said that he was not aware of any such development. He, however, said that matter will be solved in three days.

After the meeting, Kay Pee said he was assured by MLA Verka, on behalf of high command, about a positive development for him. Earlier, several party leaders had met Kay Pee to pacify him.

Verka said that he was also looking into the Valmiki community’s protest over the Jalandhar seat and said that here too he had made some suggestions to adjust the community’s demands.

In Punjab, SAD has given two tickets to the Valmiki community in Jalandhar and Faridkot.

Congress MLA from Jalandhar (West) Sushil Rinku, who had also applied for a ticket from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, is also considered as against Chaudhary. Former minister and Congress MLA from Kapurthala, Rana Gurjit Singh, met Rinku along with Chaudhary on Sunday evening at his residence and tried to sort out matters. After the meeting, Rinku agreed to campaign along with Chaudhary from Monday in his assembly constituency.