Ludhiana poll violence: Bains arrested, released, back on campaign trail — all within 24hrs

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains was back on the campaign trail Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he was arrested in an attempt to murder case following poll violence in his constituency Atam Nagar of Ludhiana and was released from police custody late on Tuesday after submitting an ‘undertaking’ that he will join the investigation whenever required.

The freedom for Bains, however, has come at a cost with the Returning Officer for the constituency ordering his and rival Congress candidate’s “round the clock” video surveillance to monitor their “election campaigning and activities”.

A police team led by Joint Commissioner of Police (Rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar had arrested Bains from the Ludhiana district court complex Tuesday amid high drama in the attempt to murder case registered against him for allegedly opening fire at Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal.

On Monday, supporters of Bains and Karwal had resorted to violence in Shimplapuri area and also allegedly opened fire following which a police force was deployed. Police later booked Bains, his son Ajaypreet Bains and 100-150 other supporters for allegedly opening fire at Karwal.

After his release from police custody, Bains claimed that he was let go after nine hours of questioning and the intervention of the Election Commission. He termed it the “victory of the truth”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, JCP (rural) Brar said Bains was released after his elder brother Balwinder Singh Bains, also a LIP MLA, submitted an application with the police commissioner demanding free and fair probe.

“An inquiry has been marked to me in the case. Video clips of the incident are being sent for forensic verification. During interrogation, Bains claimed that he did not open fire and instead was stopping others from doing so. We have not given clean chit to Bains. He has been released on the condition that he will join the probe whenever we will call him for questioning. He has submitted a written undertaking,” the police officer said.

In a statement, Bains said: “It had all started when our councillor Kuldeep Singh Bitta and his brother Minta were getting choked sewage in the area cleaned. Karwal’s aide targeted them with foul language against their community and Minta’s turban was also tossed. Few minutes later, we started door-to door-campaigning and then Karwal and his aides started throwing soft drink bottles and stones on us which they had already collected on the rooftops as a part of their pre-planned conspiracy. They also opened fire at us. Truth can never be hidden”.

He added that after he was arrested, he approached the Election Commission and also told police that at least 20 of his supporters who have been named in the FIR were not even present on the spot.

“Their mobile phone tower locations show that they were not at the spot. They were booked to derail my election campaign. Congress and SAD have got together to defeat me. I am not afraid of such FIRs,” he said.

He said, “A video has surfaced in which it was clearly seen that Minta’s turban was tossed off and he was targeted with derogatory words against his community”.

Thanking police and EC for releasing him, Bains, in a video statement, said that his supporters will “campaign peacefully” but if someone will initiate violence, they won’t keep quiet.

“Aapan pehel nahi karni…par jitthey koi aake gundagardi karuga, othe aapna itt da jawaab patthar nahi davange (We will not initiate…but if someone will indulge in hooliganism, he will respond),” said Bains.

Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harish Rai Dhanda, meanwhile, said that it shows the helplessness of the police that despite being booked in a rape and attempt to murder case, Bains was released within hours of being arrested.

“This shows the clout he enjoys.,” said Dhanda, who is the lawyer of the woman who has filed rape case against Bains.

Interestingly, Bains and his political rival, Congress’s Karwal, used to be very close friends when they were in Akali Dal.

Bains and his supporters were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to the order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC, sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act and 127 of the Representation of the People Act in FIR registered at Shimlapuri police station. Karwal had alleged that Bains and his supporters, allegedly carried with weapons, rods and swords, had attacked him during a poll meeting.

In the run-up to Punjab polls, this was the second major clash between both groups. Earlier on January 19, the supporters of both candidates had clashed over installing hoardings.

The Atam Nagar constituency has the highest number of sensitive polling stations in Ludhiana district.

Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, S Karuna Raju said: “We will be seeking a status report in the case from Ludhiana Police Commissioner. Right now the priority is to maintain law and order in Atam Nagar and ensure safety of the common voters.”