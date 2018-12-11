Mizoram elections: MNF ousts Congress from its last Northeast bastion

The Mizo National Front (MNF) snatched the last Congress bastion in the Northeast, capturing 26 seats in the 40-member Mizoram Assembly and returning to power after a gap of 10 years. Led by two-time chief minister Zoramthanga, the MNF, which got only five seats in the 2013 Assembly polls, cornered 37.6 per cent of the vote share, reducing that of the Congress to just 30.2 per cent.

Advertising

With the results, the Congress has now lost power in all the eight states in the Northeast. Since 2014, the BJP has been winning state after state in the region. It now has governments in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Manipur and its allies run Meghalaya and Nagaland.

The Congress’ fortunes mirrored that of outgoing CM Lal Thanhawla, who suffered defeat from both the seats he contested, including his home turf Serchip. He also lost from Champai South constituency. The BJP also made its debut into the Mizoram Assembly, winning the Tuichawng seat.

Though the MNF is a member of the North-east Democratic Alliance, it has refused to share space with the BJP in the state. After winning the elections, Zoramthanga ruled out any post-poll alliance with the BJP or the Congress.

Advertising

“We will not have any coalition govt either with BJP or any other way because my party can form the government on its own as we have got 26 seats out of 40. We’re a part of NEDA(North-East Democratic Alliance) and NDA but we wouldn’t like to join Congress or UPA,” ANI quoted the MNF chief a saying. Last month, Zoramthanga had said PM Modi was good for India but there was no place for the BJP in Aizawl.

The MNF ruled Mizoram for 10 years — 1998-2003 and 2003-2008. Much of the Congress’ downfall can be attributed to the infighting within the party. There was a spree of resignations, including that of former home minister R Lalzirliana, former minister Lalrinliana Sailo and former speaker Hiphei, before the elections.

Severing ties with Buddha Dhan Chakma, who just before the November 28 polls joined the BJP, has also hurt the Congress. An influential minister in the Congress government, Chakma won in Tuichawng constituency, defeating his MNF rival by 1,594 votes, bringing in Chakma tribe votes to the party.

The two big issues that featured in the campaign were prohibition and development. The Congress government had lifted total prohibition in the state and introduced a permit system to regulate alcohol consumption. The Mizo National Front, on the other hand, had promised a return to total prohibition an agenda that was backed by the Church, a powerful influence in a state where 87 per cent of the people are Christians.