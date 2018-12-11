Mizoram Election Results 2018: Where and how to check assembly results

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2018: Election for the 40-member assembly in Mizoram was held on November 28 which saw a voter turnout of 80 per cent. The results of the election will be declared by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday. The ruling Congress party which has been in power since 2008 will be eyeing a third consecutive term.

More than 56 per cent voters among the displaced people from the Bru community, who are now living in relief camps in Tripura, reached the special booths set up at Kanhmun in Mamit district of Mizoram to cast their votes. The question of whether Bru refugees will vote at polling stations set up near the relief camps or travel to Mizoram had triggered a major controversy that led to the removal of former CEO S B Shashank.

Where to check Mizoram assembly election results

You can check the results for the Mizoram assembly election on the website of the Election Commission of India, eciresults.nic.in . The Commission will provide the option to check results under several categories – party-wise, constituency-wise and candidate wise.

The results for the state election will also be declared on the website of State Election Commission of Mizoram.

The Indian Express will bring to you the LIVE coverage of the elections throughout the day. Follow all the results at indianexpress.com.