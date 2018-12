Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: Returning to power after a decade, regional party Mizo National Front (MNF) on Monday secured an absolute majority by winning 26 seats, thereby ousting the Congress from its last fort in the northeast region. According to the Election Commission, Congress has won five seats while BJP has won only one seat. According to a statement released later, MNF unanimously elected their chief Zoramthanga as leader of the MNF legislature party and will meet Governor K Rajasekharan at 6 pm to stake claim to form the government.

Two-time Chief Minister and Congress leader Lal Thanhwala lost both Champai South and Serchhip seats. While he lost to MNF’s TJ Lalnuntulanga in Champhai South, his loss in Serchhip to Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)’s CM candidate Lalduhoma will probably hurt him more. This was the seat from where he won for a record seven times since 1984 barring 1998.