Mizoram: Church-backed outfit plays poll watchdog, implements EC norms

At the height of the public outcry in Mizoram demanding the removal of former Chief Electoral Officer S B Shashank for alleged bias in the conduct of polls, Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 5. In his letter, the CM wrote Shashank’s actions have “triggered the ire” of even Mizoram People Forum (MPF).

Thanhawla described the MPF in his letter as, “This election watchdog has been rendering yeoman service during elections wherein even for house-to-house campaigns they would accompany individual candidates to oversee that monetary inducements and such like activities are avoided.”

Congress leader Lalrinmawia Ralte, political advisor to the CM, told The Indian Express, “The MPF has been doing a commendable job. Once I said in jest to a visiting Election Commission delegation that in Mizoram, we have an equally powerful ‘election commission’ and that is called the MPF.”

During the 2003 Assembly elections, Mizoram witnessed a spate of violence, including blasts. There were allegations that insurgent groups based in Manipur were attempting to sabotage the elections by threatening people to vote for candidates of their choice. It was then that the Church, which occupies a powerful socio-religious position in Mizoram, decided to step in and help rectify the state of elections. Mizoram Presbyterian Church Synod, the largest Christian denomination in the state, met leaders of other churches, NGOs like Young Mizo Association (YMA) and intellectuals. Eventually, on June 21, 2006, MPF was formed.

“The MPF works on the basis of an agreement signed by it with presidents of seven political parties, including the Congress, the Mizo National Front (MNF), the BJP, and the Zoram People’s Movement. It ensures that the Election Commission regulations are followed on the ground,” Rev Dr R Lalbikamawia, a retired pastor of Presbyterian Church and MPF general secretary told The Indian Express.

Vanlalrema Vantawl, editor and publisher of a newsweekly and an advisor to the MPF, told The Indian Express, “We sit with every stakeholder and representatives of political parties, and then decide on the course of action.”

The MPF agreement is divided into eight sections and lays out mutually-accepted regulations regarding election expenses, campaigning, ensuring that no violence or coercion is used to garner votes, and choice of candidates. The guidelines prohibit “feast and picnic” and “buy and selling of votes”. They even regulate the size of banners and posters used. The agreement warns against use of social media to spread fake news, alcohol and drugs during campaigning. It also says candidates chosen by the parties should not be corrupt. Till the last state polls, the MPF had prohibited house-to-house campaigns but this time it has been allowed.

“Previous year, there was the system of joint platform meeting and house-to-house campaigning was not allowed. In a joint platform meeting, all candidates of a constituency come together and publicly discuss issues. But this time, candidates said it is not suitable because in one constituency if there are 30 villages, it is difficult to hold public meetings in all,” said Vantawl.

But, the house-to-house campaign has been allowed on one condition — volunteers of the MPF will accompany the candidate. “Up to three volunteers can accompany a candidate. When a candidate visits a household, the family might ask for money or something. And the candidate might agree. The presence of our volunteers ensures that does not happen,” said Lalbikamawia.

Such is the clout of the MPF that a fortnight back, the family of a candidate in Aizawl south-III constituency offered to make a donation to the local Church during campaigns. The church, according to sources, denied it, saying they do not want to get into trouble with the MPF.

One reason behind such influence is that the Church and YMA, the largest organisation of Mizos, have come together in making the MPF. The president of the central committee of the YMA, Vanlalruata, is a vice-president of the MPF. “The MPF has a central committee, district committee and constituency level workers. At the ground level, volunteers of the Church and YMA join hands,” Vanlalruata told The Indian Express.

“The YMA has a public-announcement system in every locality. If some leader is caught paying money to people, we will announce it on the loudspeaker,” he said. Former CM and opposition MNF’s chief Zoramthanga told The Indian Express in an interview, “The MPF, I should say, is playing a very good role.”