Mizoram Assembly Elections: Will try to push policies to benefit common people, says ZPM president Lalduhoma

Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) president LALDUHOMA defeated seven-time MLA and five-time Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla in Serchhip constituency of central Mizoram by 410 votes. The ZPM, an alliance of several non-Congress and non-MNF parties which enjoys support of the Church and was formed in October last year, has emerged as the principal opposition party, winning eight seats. It had contested the elections eyeing “neutral votes” and had promised agricultural schemes. Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, spoke to ABHISHEK SAHA about the victory. Excerpts:

Advertising

How does it feel to defeat the CM in his home turf?

I knew from the beginning that I will defeat him. Nothing surprising. I chose to fight from Serchhip to defeat him. (Lalduhoma also contested from Aizawl West-I constituency and has won the seat).

The Congress has been completely routed in the state.

It was primarily anti-incumbency, but then there were several governance-related issues also in which people felt that the Congress had let them down.

Advertising

What are the key areas you will be focussing on?

We will try to push the government to implement as many policies and schemes possible for the benefit of the common people. We will also focus on agricultural polices.