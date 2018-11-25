Mizoram assembly elections: Forgotten few courted, counted on poll eve

NEARLY 400 km from the dry, dusty hut she lives in, at Kanchanpur in Tripura North district, there is a place called home for Parvati Reang. It is just a mud house, in Phutlongsi village in Mizoram’s Lunglei district, on the other side of the Jampui Hills and Longai river that separate the state from Tripura. But one that she has been longing to see for 21 years.

In October 1997, Parvati was among 37,000 people from the Bru tribal community who fled their homes in Mizoram for Tripura following ethnic clashes. Parvati lives in Hazacherra camp, one of the six recognised relief camps housing Bru refugees in North Tripura. The others are Naisingpara and Ashapara, also in Kanchanpur sub-division, and Kaskau, Khakchang and Hamsapara camps in Panisagar sub-division.

Since October-December 1997, when the Brus arrived, little has changed in terms of their living accommodations, or the “aid” set for them by the Central government in 1998: 600 grams of rice and Rs 5 daily per adult, 300 grams rice and Rs 2.5 daily per minor, 25 grams of salt per person daily, one mosquito net in a year, one flip-flop (chappal) every three years per person, and three Lifebuoy soap bars a year. These are to be given to Brus whose names are on refugee ration cards.

This election, for the first time in their living memory, the forgotten Brus have realised they have a value: their vote. There are a little over 11,232 registered voters among Bru refugees in Tripura camps, a fraction even among Mizoram’s total electorate of 7.68 lakh. But as the BJP’s entry stirs a change in politics in the Northeast, each vote counts in the last remaining state of the region where the BJP is not part of the government.

Explained How Bru question is playing out in poll-bound state Whether the 11,000-odd displaced Bru voters living in relief camps of Tripura will vote in polling stations set up there or travel to Mizoram to exercise their franchise blew up into a major controversy and led to the removal of the Chief Electoral Officer of Mizoram. Mizo civil society groups argued that he was biased. All political parties and the powerful NGOs of Mizoram agree that the Brus should come into Mizoram to cast their votes. It has now been decided that polling stations will be set up for them at Kahnmun in Mamit district, near the Tripura-Mizoram border. The votes of the displaced Bru voters are spread over nine constituencies — the majority of them in the two constituencies of Mamit and Hachhek. In a state with an average of 19,000 voters per seat, the vote of the displaced Brus could play a key role in the outcome. Opposition parties say the BJP is trying to open its account in the state by garnering the votes of ethnic minorities in Mizoram, such as the Chakmas and Brus.

Christians comprise 87 per cent of Mizoram’s population, and winning the state would be a statement for the party. Recently, as Mizo parties ganged up for what was seen as an attempt to hinder Brus from voting, it was seen in the camps as another ploy by the entrenched political establishment to deny them their rights. While the local BJP too joined the voices demanding that Brus not be allowed to vote in camps, and that they come to Mizoram and vote, the party is the only one vocal about “developing minority communities like Brus and Chakmas”.

In June, yet another agreement for repatriation of Brus to Mizoram had failed — the eighth so far. Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples Forum (MBDPF) president Apeto Sawibunga, who signed the pact with the Centre and Mizoram and Tripura governments, says, “There have been two governments led by the Congress and two by the Mizo National Front (MNF) since we came to Tripura. They promised they will support our return to the homeland, but didn’t do enough.” The BJP, “a new political entity”, could deliver, he adds.

Gestarung Reang, 30, says she wishes a better life for her daughter, and that a “safe return” to Mizoram is the only way. “If we are settled in cluster villages, we may someday get our own autonomous district council — even own MLA,” she says. “The Mizos don’t want us to have a presence in running the state. That’s why they don’t want us back.” Mantrati Reang from Hazacherra camp says, “I voted for the Congress and MNF before. This time, I will vote for the BJP. They will help us get back home.”

As protesters in Mizoram hit the streets over polling stations in Bru camps, and the state government forced the Election Commission to recall an officer over this issue, only BJP leaders have made it to the camps – BJP’s Tripura ministers Ratan Lal Nath and Santana Chakma, party MLA Ashish Kumar Saha, and BJP’s pointsperson for the Northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others. Bru votes are spread over largely nine Assembly constituencies, three each in the districts of Mamit, Kolasib and Lunglei. Of these nine seats, their votes matter the most in Hachhek and Mamit. An estimated 40,000 Brus still live in Mizoram. Counted along with the Brus in camps, they make up around 6.6 per cent of Mizoram population.

In the last two elections (2008 and 2013), the Congress had won both Hachhek and Mamit. The other ethnic communities of Mizoram include the Chakmas, Lais and Maras, together comprising over 10 per cent of the population. The Lais and Maras are Christians and have their own autonomous district councils, while Brus are both Christians and Hindus. Large sections of Mizos do not consider Chakmas, who are Buddhists, a part of Mizoram, but as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Traditionally, Chakmas and Brus have voted for the Congress, and it is these votes that the BJP is eyeing this time. The rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and party chief Amit Shah have been all in towns with considerable populations of these two minorities. The BJP’s Vision Document for Mizoram promises “measures to address the needs and concerns across minority groups living in the state”, and an “agreement for the rehabilitation of Reangs (Brus) living in refugee camps”.

Indicating a shift in politics since 2014, Hindu groups have developed in Bru camps. Along with eight Baptist churches, the camps have 15 temples now. While the Congress has also spoken about “unity among communities in Mizoram”, including at a rally by party president Rahul Gandhi in Aizawl, Tripura Congress vice-president Tapas Dey admits his party did not “openly” campaign in the camps “to respect the aspirations of Mizo civil society”.

Polling stations were set up for Brus in refugee camps for the first time in 2008 Assembly polls. In 2003, Bru leader Apeto Sawibunga says, it took him nearly a week to go to his constituency – Tuipui – cast his vote and return. T Laldingliana, president of the newly formed Mizoram Bru Displaced People’s Coordination Committee (MBDPCC) and the MBDPF’s Bruno Msha say if polling booths are not held at camps, very few will take the trouble of travelling a day or two to cast their vote.

On November 3, Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla wrote to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, demanding that displaced Brus come to vote in Mizoram rather than at the camps. “It is my firm belief that some with vested interests in Tripura Camps are dissuading people from coming back to Mizoram to press their unwarranted demand for an autonomous district council,” he wrote. Thanhawla told The Sunday Express, “Right from the beginning, when they left my state, I have been telling them not to leave. I sent senior ministers to Tripura to appeal to them to come back because there is nothing to fear.”

Explaining their opposition to polling stations in refugee camps, Vanlalruata, president of the central committee of the powerful Young Mizo Association (YMA), asks, “What is their (Brus’) reason for not returning to Mizoram during the repatriation process? Are Brus staying in Mizoram facing any problem?” The Election Commission has decided to set up a polling centre at Kahnmun, in Mamit district, near the Tripura-Mizoram border. However, on November 20, when Mizoram CEO Ashis Kundra, brought in after S B Shashank was removed following the protests, visited the Bru camps, the inmates said they will not go even there to vote.

With sentiments raised by the poll row, Bru leader Sawibunga says, “If we vote unitedly, I think the candidate we back will win.” However, Brus also wonder whether anything will change once the votes are counted. “I have been here since the beginning. So many leaders came. Why are we still here,” asks A Ramliana, among the first to come, from Tuireng village in Mamit district, in 1997.