Mizoram: In Congress-MNF fight, BJP hopes to open account

WHILE A close contest between the Congress and Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) is expected in Mizoram, the BJP is hoping to open its account in the state.

Advertising

Mizoram is the only state in the Northeast under Congress rule. The MNF is banking on anti-incumbency and alleged financial mismanagement by the ruling dispensation to get a majority.

In the 2013 assembly polls, the Congress won 34 of the 40 seats, MNF won 5 and the Mizoram People’s Conference won 1.

The issues which dominated the polls were development, welfare schemes for farmers and small businesses, debates on prohibition, which the Congress lifted partially in 2014 and the MNF has promised to bring back if elected.