Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: MNF set to oust Congress; 10 things to know

While an official announcement is awaited, the Mizo National Front (MNF) is set to sweep the Mizoram assembly elections 2018 by winning at least 25 out of 40 seats on Tuesday. The two-time Chief Minister Lal Thanhwala from Congress lost his Champhai South seat to Mizo National Front’s T J Lalnuntulanga. The Congress won only 10 seats whereas BJP got one and other parties a total of 4 seats in Mizoram assembly elections 2018.

Advertising

Here are ten key things that one needs to know about the Mizoram assembly elections in this Christian-majority state.

1. The election for the state assembly was held on November 28. The total voter turnout was 80 per cent.

2. The assembly witnessed a triangular contest with the ruling Congress facing MNF and BJP.

Advertising

3. Although Chief Minister Lal Thanhwala was eyeing a third term in the state, the people of the state, in which no party has been able to have a third consecutive term since 1987, are set to vote him out.

4. The key players for the Mizoram assembly elections were the incumbent chief minister, Lal Thanhawala from Congress and Zoramthanga from MNF. The other players, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the BJP, could have emerged as kingmakers in case the poll results threw up a hung assembly.

5. The MNF win, though a big one, has not come as a surprise as the exit polls had predicted the party to emerge as a winner single-handedly. The Mizo National Front is likely to bounce back to power after 10 years.

6. Both Congress and MNF fielded 40 candidates each in Mizoram assembly elections, while BJP had put up 39 and ZPM 35. Despite contesting the six elections in the state, the BJP for the first time won a seat in the 2018 elections.

7. The two big issues that featured in the campaign were prohibition and development. The Congress government had lifted total prohibition in the state and introduced a permit system to regulate alcohol consumption. MNF, the main Opposition, has promised a return to total prohibition, an agenda backed by the Church, a powerful influence in a state where 87 per cent population are Christians.

8. Elections in the state are usually quiet affairs, due to certain guidelines issued by the Mizoram People’s Forum, a church-sponsored election watchdog. However, during the 2003 Assembly elections, Mizoram witnessed a spate of violence, including blasts. There were allegations that insurgent groups based in Manipur were attempting to sabotage the elections by threatening people to vote for candidates of their choice. It was then that the Church, which occupies a powerful socio-religious position in Mizoram, decided to step in and help rectify the state of elections.

9. The average number of voters per seat in Mizoram is around 19,000. So votes by Brus, who had fled the state in 1997 following ethnic clashes, could be crucial for Hachhek, Dampa and Mamit seats.

10. In the 2013 assembly elections, the Congress had won 34 seats, while MNF got five and the Mizoram People’s Conference bagged one seat.