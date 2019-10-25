Mixed fate for dynasts: Both Pawars win, Munde beats Munde

The 2019 Assembly elections saw several second-generation leaders of political families in the fray, though not all of them managed to win their seats.

BJP-Shiv Sena

While the saffron alliance has often criticised the decision by Congress and NCP to give tickets to dynasts, it didn’t shy away from fielding family members of its own leaders in this election. The alliance gave tickets to as many as 28 political heirs.

The biggest losers from political families were state minister Pankaja Munde, the BJP candidate from Parli, and Rohini Khadse, the candidate from Muktainagar. Munde is the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde and Khadse is the daughter of senior BJP leader and ex-minister Eknath Khadse. Pankaja was defeated by her cousin Dhananjay Munde of NCP, while Khadse was beaten by Chandrakant Nimba Patil, an Independent candidate supported by the opposition alliance. BJP leader Hemant Savara, the son of former tribal development minister Vishnu Savara, was defeated by NCP leader Bhusara Sunil Chandrakant.

The most prominent leader from a political family to make his mark in this election was Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who won from Worli seat in Mumbai.

Other second-generation leaders who won include Aakash Fundhar, son of former agriculture minister Pandurang Fundkar, Santosh Dane, son of Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, Siddharth Shirole, son of former BJP MP Anil Shirole, Samir Meghe, son for former NCP MP Datta Meghe, Ranajagjitsinh Patil, son of former NCP MP Dr Padmasinh Patil, Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, son of BJP MP Rekhatai Nilangekar, Shivendraraje Bhosale, son of former NCP leader Abhaysinhraje Bhosale and Rahul Kul, son of former Congress leader Subhash Kul). Nitesh Rane, the son of former Congress and current BJP leader Narayan Rane, also won on a BJP ticket.

Congress-NCP

In the run up to the elections, the Congress-NCP alliance had relied on family members of party leaders to help it through a phase of defections. M

Many of them emerged victorious in the election. Ruturaj Patil, nephew of Congress leader and former minister Satej Patil, won from Kolhapur South, while Raju Awale, son of former MP and Congress leader Jayant Awale, won the Hatkanangale seat.

In neighbouring Sangli, Vishwajeet Kadam, son of former minister Patangrao Kadam, won in Palus-Kadegaon, while Sumantai Patil, wife of late NCP leader R R Patil, won from Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal seat.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar and grandnephew Rohit Pawar won from Baramati and Karjat-Jamkhed seats, respectively.