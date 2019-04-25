Missing EC official in charge of EVMs found at Howrah station

Missing Election Commission nodal officer in charge of EVMs and VVPATs posted at Krishnanagar under Ranaghat parliamentary constituency in West Bengal’s Nadia district has been found “safe” by CID at Howrah Railway station Thursday morning.

“Yes, he has been found. He is fine. We traced him with the help of his tower location from Howrah Station”, Nishat Parvez, DIG (CID- Operations) told the Indian Express.

As per sources, Arnab Roy was also trying to get in touch with his family today. However, the mystery behind his disappearance remains a secret. “He has just been found and now he is at his inlaws place”, according to a source Arnab Roy had gone missing on April 18 during the second phase of election from the district headquarters Krishnanagar. Roy is son in law of Nirmal Jash, a DSP-ranked official in Bengal police and is married to Anisha Jash, who too is a deputy Magistrate.

In an exclusive conversation with The Indian Express, Nirmal Jash on Wednesday said, “ Our only objective is to bring him back unhurt and for that matter I would not like to talk much. We don’t know the reason, police officials are working to trace him out. They will sooner or later find the reason behind it but for now, our only focus is to bring him back as early as possible”.

On April 19, while speaking to the reporters on the nodal officer’s disappearance, Special Observer for West Bengal Ajay V Nayak had said his disappearance wasn’t related to polls and that he had probably gone missing due to “personal issue” or was in “depression”. In his absence, another officer was given charge. After the statement by Nayak on Arnab’s disappearance, the next day Arnab Roy’s wife Anisha Jash negated the ‘depression’ theory on her Facebook post. The family has approached everyone, officials of all levels, highest authority of the State government and had also contacted CID. Meanwhile, the organisation that works for polling officials was likely to launch a protest outside District Magistrate’s office in Nadia today.

According to the police, before he went missing Roy was seen at Bipradas Choudhury Polytechnic College in Krishnanagar under Nadia district. The last tower location on his cellphone showed Shantipur, a locality around 18 km from the polytechnic college.