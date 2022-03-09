Misrikh (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Misrikh (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Misrikh (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ram Krishna Bhargawa. The Misrikh (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

misrikh (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Baburam Verma AAP 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 14,08,761 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra Dhangar Jansatta Dal Loktantrik 0 Graduate 35 Rs 4,35,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar IND 0 Literate 31 Rs 3,49,200 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Rajvanshi Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party 4 12th Pass 48 Rs 5,13,33,316 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 4,44,600 ~ 4 Lacs+ Pradeep Kumar Rajvanshi IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 2,91,74,404 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Ramkrishna Bhargava BJP 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 2,07,77,673 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 42 Rs 5,30,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Shyam Kishor BSP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 1,44,35,227 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,23,020 ~ 5 Lacs+ Subhash Rajvanshi INC 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suneeta IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 52,90,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Misrikh Sc candidate of from Ram Krishna Bhargawa Uttar Pradesh. Misrikh (sc) Election Result 2017

misrikh (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ram Krishna Bhargawa BJP 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 1,84,98,629 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,50,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ajay Prakash Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 6,75,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harinam IND 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 3,76,200 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 46 Rs 3,49,23,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Neelkanth IND 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 8,78,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Ram Pal Rajvanshi SP 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 2,34,39,548 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rampal Rajvanshi IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 8,17,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunita Chaudhary RLD 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 7,40,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Misrikh Sc candidate of from Rampal Rajwanshi Uttar Pradesh. Misrikh (sc) Election Result 2012

misrikh (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rampal Rajwanshi SP 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 1,39,30,177 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashish Kumar BJP 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 12,09,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra AITC 0 Graduate 31 Rs 1,91,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gomti RLM 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 6,10,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 2,48,36,647 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Moti Lal JKP 0 Graduate 61 Rs 31,80,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Shanker Verma PECP 0 Graduate 26 Rs 5,00,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajnish Raj IJP 0 Literate 27 Rs 1,15,750 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Krishan INC 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 80,63,000 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Ram Naresh MwSP 0 Literate 40 Rs 3,32,040 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Pal IND 0 Literate 37 Rs 5,30,670 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Pal IND 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 3,85,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Seema Kumari LJP 0 Post Graduate 0 Rs 55,262 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Pal ASP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ved Prakash IND 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 2,31,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

