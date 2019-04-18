Misa Bharti: I see Rahul Gandhi as future prime minister

RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti said she sees Congress president Rahul Gandhi as a potential prime minister in the future. In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Misa also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his attacks on the Gandhi family. Here is an excerpt on what she said about Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi and the Mahagathbandhan.

Misa on Rahul Gandhi

Praising Rahul Gandhi, Misa said that only a compassionate and liberal person who respects this diversity and understands the disparity can make the country prosper. “I do see in Rahul Gandhi a future prime minister of India. He has shown a humane attitude and his ability to lead the grand old party of India into the future. India is a country with cultural, religious and geographical diversity and economic and social disparity. Only a compassionate and liberal person who respects this diversity and understands the disparity can lead the country to the glorious and prosperous future, not someone who only has his own version of a concocted past,” the RJD leader said.

On Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics

Asserting that she was waiting for Priyanka Gandhi to enter formal politics, Misa said, “Priyanka’s foray in formal politics was much awaited. Everyone knows she is a charismatic leader having an uncanny knack of leaving a lasting impression on the people she meets anywhere. She has her own style of doing politics where she interacts and connects with people, asks very personal questions, make them feel comfortable and important and remembers their name and issues whenever she meets them next time.”

On Narendra Modi

“The way Narendra Modi has lowered the discourse of Indian politics is appalling. It is unprecedented that the Prime Minister of India publicly passes personal comments and makes fun of his political opponents. He makes personal attacks which are unsuitable for a person at such a senior level of Indian democracy,” she said.

She further said, “The PM targets our family because he considers that our family is the biggest thorn in the flesh of his political aspirations as far as Bihar is concerned. RJD’s popularity has made sure that despite grave stated political differences JDU and BJP have to ride in the same boat of NDA as both of them know that it is impossible for them to defeat RJD alone. Nitish Kumar had insulted PM Modi so much in the past, but both are forced to forget and ignore their personal hatred for each other simply because the ground reality has made it clear to them that it is impossible for them to beat RJD in Bihar alone.”

On Mahagathbandhan

Talking about how the Mahagathbandan will work when it comes to Assembly elections next year, Misa said, “In Assembly elections too the Mahagathbandhan will fight against the fascism unleashed by the BJP, Sangh and other NDA partners. With the arrival of BJP in power in Bihar, organised crime, communalism, crime against women and weaker sections have increased manifold. The government has been claiming Sushasan for last 15 years, but without jobs, prosperity and peace.”

Misa has been fielded by the RJD against RJD rebel Ram Kripal Yadav who had joined the BJP in 2014. In 2014, Misa had lost from the same seat against him.